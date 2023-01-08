Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Months after seeing it, I’m still surprised by the photo of two guys who worked together, one of whom I’d known since he was in middle school. It wasn’t the grown-up handsomeness of the once-gangly kid that unsettled me, or the mature confidence in his smile. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It was the uniform. It didn’t matter that I had known Doug Haggerty for more than two decades, or that as a teen he’d exchanged countless joking insults with my middle son Darrell while hanging out at our home. As an adult, Doug had visited our Silver Spring home dressed for work as a Montgomery County police officer at least a half-dozen times. But something about this photo of him in his official navy blue uniform — the same uniform worn by officers who’ve made unwarranted police stops of my husband, sons and Black male friends in every city I’ve lived in — startled me. Was it the ominous-looking black vests he and his fellow officer were wearing, with their attached pepper spray, body cam, cuffs and ammunition magazines? My unfamiliarity with his commanding, foot-wide-apart stance? Whatever it was, he looked like a cop, not like Doug.

For a moment, decades of trust melted away as a set of work clothes overwhelmed every wonderful thing I knew about him. If a uniform even momentarily had that effect on me, what could it suggest to strangers who knew nothing about him?

In February, my family and I were stunned when Doug died of a “sudden cardiac event” while driving his daughter, Addie, then 9, to school. It was an unthinkable tragedy that his sister Ana Ware, whose husband, Jake, is a former cardiology and ICU nurse, says “shouldn’t have happened” to an active 36-year-old who’d jogged six miles the day before his death.

Like most people who love individuals working in law enforcement, I’d steeled myself for the possibility that this delightful young man could be harmed in the line of duty. I wasn’t braced for this. Neither was Ana. “Part of me wished he’d died on duty,” she said. “I was prepared for that.” In a world in which police officers are increasingly regarded with suspicion and outright hostility by the public they’re sworn to serve, Doug still “thought he could … change people’s perspective,” Ana explained. When he told her some people’s animosity toward police was so deep, they actually spat in his face, she told him the job wasn’t worth it. Doug told her he “wanted to represent something bigger” than the stereotype, “something he believed in till the day he died.”

“He wanted,” he told her, “to be a hero.”

Monday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, a little-known holiday I stumbled upon that seemed appropriate to honor Doug and officers like him — cops who in these cynical times still want to be heroes enough to put their lives, well-being and mental health on the line for the greater good. I’m not surprised that Doug, whose innate compassion and generosity were unmistakable even as a teenager, would confess to that old-school aspiration.

The well-publicized misdeeds of those who adopt the uniform and its power for the wrong reasons often obscure the offerings and sacrifices of officers like Doug. He never mentioned heroism to me, but he did represent something bigger. Whether he was using our NFL season tickets to take Addie to a Commanders game, texting me to say hi or dropping by unexpectedly to see how our family was doing, his warmth and openness made me feel better about the county’s police department and about cops in general.

As someone who lost a loved one to police violence, I cherished knowing that an officer as caring and fair-minded as Doug was on the force. It reminded me there were others like him, who really had become cops out of a heartfelt desire to “protect and serve” their fellow citizens.

Close to a year after Doug’s passing, I still wrestle with disbelief. And with a question: How deeply did some people’s profoundly negative perception of what Doug’s uniform symbolizes affect him? Ana recalled him telling her about an afternoon when he’d just gotten off duty and noticed a woman on the side of the road struggling with a flat tire. Despite being exhausted, Doug pulled over. He was helping her jack up her car when a bystander pulled out his phone and started filming him, announcing, “I’m gonna make sure you treat this woman right.”

“That hurt Doug,” Ana said. “He didn’t have to stop. He told me, ‘I can’t even do something good without it being scrutinized.’”

The lanky, effervescent kid who became a cop wasn’t particularly tough as a sports-loving teen who enjoyed giving free swimming lessons to kids at his Stonegate neighborhood pool. Darrell, who met Doug in middle school, recalls him as “funny and welcoming … with a ‘one-size-fits-all’ personality. Everybody liked Doug … If you didn’t like him, it was on you, not on anything he did.”

At his funeral, his high school buddy Matt Mericle remarked that Doug was always the one to step up when anyone in their crew “was sad, hurt or afraid. That’s why none of us were surprised when he became a police officer.” Mericle joked that some of their less-than-sterling behavior as teens should have disqualified Doug from becoming a cop. “Thank God that didn’t happen,” he added, because Montgomery County “got an incredible officer and an even better man.”

Unlike Mericle, Darrell was astonished in 2010 by Doug’s career choice. “I made jokes about him joining a team that wasn’t really ‘our’ team,” my son said. “But I knew if anybody could do that job the way it needed to be done, it was Doug … The police force needed people like Doug for it to become what it should become.”

After George Floyd’s killing and the tumult that followed, Doug texted me about how he and his fellow officers were being constantly filmed, even during the most innocuous interactions. How would it feel, I wondered, having distrustful people point cameras at me 24/7?

Doug said the unrelenting surveillance — and the possibility of totally innocent engagements with the public being misread — took a daily toll on officers and their work. “I’m dead serious when I tell you that nearly every single police officer … that I work with, regardless of skin color, gender or sexual orientation, is absolutely terrified to do, not do, or say anything at all,” he texted. “My job has always been impossible, but of late it’s grown incredibly ridiculous. We are at a standstill where we are damned if we do and damned if we don’t. Meanwhile the call volume continues to skyrocket. … It’s just been exhausting.”

Doug’s desire to bring heroism to his policeman identity made me consider how law enforcement uniforms are similar to those worn by popular superheroes. Both types instantly convey important information about the wearer — Captain America’s red, white and blue suit emphasizes the character’s patriotism; Wonder Woman’s costume masterfully blends tough and sexy. The outfits worn by the most beloved characters — Superman, Batman and Spider-Man — have changed surprisingly little in decades. The same is true of police uniforms. Descended from 19th century military garb, today’s uniforms — typically in somber navy blue — resemble ensembles cops wore generations ago. According to the Justice Department, the design conveys “police officers’ authority and inform[s] others of who they are.”

But who police officers really are has never been more in dispute. Are they the heroes perceived by those whose interactions with them have been largely supportive, or the villains seen by those whose experiences with police are overwhelmingly negative? Doug was deeply moved by the many Black county residents who approached him after Derek Chauvin killed Floyd to reassure him they knew he and his partner weren’t “like that.” It touched him that people who might have been expected to despise him saw him, not just the uniform.

It’s human nature to presume we know important things about strangers based on the style, fit, expense and general state of the “uniforms” we call their clothing. But like the bodies that wear them, clothes can be misleading and inspire inaccurate assumptions. For most people, it’s infinitely easier to allow our personal expectations and experiences to shape our opinions than to pause to acknowledge every individual’s complexity.

For Doug, being instantly misjudged — moment by moment, day after day — took a toll. “I talked to him a lot about the precarious line he was straddling,” Ana said. “I’d say, ‘the thing you want to show people is too muddied.’” At times, Doug’s discomfort seemed so acute that I’d ask if he’d be willing to be interviewed about it — anonymously if necessary. “People need to know that men and women like you are on the force,” I’d insisted. He always said no. “I’m very wary of that,” he explained. “Simply put, no one really has our backs … I’m worried that someone could piece it together [that he’d talked to me] and whatever words I say would be used against me. Even if [the words are] pro-police! I think that for now, it’s just better for police officers not to speak up.”

One of the last times Doug discussed the job’s stressful contradictions, I suggested that he take a break to visit my son in Los Angeles. “I’m planning to get away soon,” he said. “Just myself, I need some time to just be. I was thinking California.”

He never took that vacation. On Feb. 4, Doug was driving north on Route 198 with Addie in the back seat as they headed toward her school. In the middle of a conversation about tech products, the car suddenly swerved, passing over the yellow divider line and hitting a small embankment before flipping over. Addie — bruised but largely unhurt — crawled between deployed air bags into the front seat to wake her dad, who seemed to be sleeping. When Doug didn’t respond, a bystander pulled Addie out of the shattered back window. An EMT transported him to MedStar Montgomery in Olney, where medical personnel labored for an hour to resuscitate him. “There wasn’t a mark on him,” Ana said. “It was so instant. He was just gone.”

An autopsy revealed that Doug’s main heart artery was over 80 percent occluded; his right coronary artery more than 40 percent blocked. Ana’s former nurse husband was as confused as anyone, telling her: “people with this level of blockage often exhibit symptoms like fatigue or difficulty climbing stairs. Doug seemed the picture of health.”

The rarity of a fit, outwardly healthy young man dying suddenly from heart disease makes Ana certain that the enormous stress Doug described as part of his job contributed to his death. At a time when everyone feels more pressured, why wouldn’t many of those on the front lines of combating crime and abuse — while negotiating pandemic and cultural tensions — experience dangerous levels of stress, anxiety and depression?

Even before the pandemic, Ana said, Doug’s typical response to the relentless stress was to “go out with friends, party hard like he was in his 20s — drinking a lot.” At times she said, he had major panic attacks; she recalls spending four hours at a time on the phone with him, talking things out. All that changed early in 2021 when Doug turned 35. “He stopped drinking, stopped partying,” Ana said. “He was feeling better.” Still, she said, though outwardly upbeat, he too often “suffered in silence to try to make things better for the people around him … [being] the respite you could escape to from the craziness.”

When their father Mike had a serious heart attack in October 2021, Ana said, “we all thought that if anyone was at risk, it would be my dad.” Today Mike struggles with having survived that medical emergency only to outlive his only son, Ana said. “Every time I see him, he cries.” In August, Mike looked lost while speaking to me about his grief. But his pride was unmistakable as he recalled how Doug mentored “three or four [teens] he’d caught breaking into houses.” Pausing while making his rounds, Mike said, Doug would “sit down with them or buy them a McDonalds. Talk to them, sometimes skateboard with them. He enjoyed trying to build a bond with them.”

Doug’s empathy was amplified by his magnetic grin and good looks, but few cops escape being pigeonholed — especially racially. Ask Doug’s fellow officer and good friend Isaiah Campbell, who’s Black. Not only does he sometimes get pushback from White people, “I get called an ‘Uncle Tom,’ by Black people who say ‘we should be brothers;’ that I should be looking out for them even if they’re doing something wrong,” Campbell said. “I still have a job to do that I took an oath I swore to protect.”

Campbell thought the genetic mix behind Doug’s hard-to-pinpoint ethnicity made him a better cop. “He was just amazing at de-escalating tense situations,” Campbell recalled. “Being able to relate to everybody — I think it goes back to him being mixed.” People who didn’t realize that Doug’s mom is Asian, his dad is White, and his daughter and son Caden, 5, who lives Texas, are half-Black, sometimes assumed he embodied the stereotypic racist White cop, openly accusing him of it.

“I wanted to confront those people” his mom Ginnie fumed to me. “To ask them ‘Do you know he’s mixed? I’m 100 percent Chinese … and I’m his mother. How dare you?’” Doug told her about a woman whose car was blocking a lane who, when he told her “‘you have to move your car so people can get to work’ … shouted ‘racist!’ and took off, ramming into his [police] car.” When Doug shrugged it off, Ginnie reminded him, “You can’t change the world.” His response: “No, I think I can.”

Doug’s memorial service at St. Camillus parish in Silver Spring was awash in blue and burgundy — officers in uniform and friends wearing jerseys from Doug’s beloved NFL team. Adam Al-Hakim, Doug’s partner on the force and close friend, described to the throng how he and Doug developed a wordless communication that made dangerous situations feel safer and “made work fun.” Talking or texting every day, they often argued about sports. “Doug liked the Orioles, I like the Nationals,” he recalled. “My phone is so quiet now.”

Ana’s daughter Gwenyth Deitz, 21, revealed a previously unmentioned use of Doug’s police uniform: To “look intimidating” at house parties where kids might be tempted to misbehave, or at her house if she brought home a boy he hadn’t met. He was “the cool uncle” who texted her his favorite songs by Post Malone, Ben Howard and Band of Horses, and made her a fancy mixed drink when they celebrated their days-apart February birthdays.

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones told the gathering the words that came to him while writing the news release announcing Doug’s passing: “beautiful soul.” A 2020 recipient of the department’s Mark Filer Award for his “outstanding service and commitment to excellence,” Doug exemplified the “soul” of the best police officers, Jones said, praising his “calm demeanor; that great smile” and the fact that the department never received a single complaint about him.

When Floyd’s murder sparked 120 local protests where “a lot of hatred and venom” was directed at officers, a heartening email circulated around the department, Jones recalled. It was from Ginnie and Mike, alerting personnel that they were bringing smoked pulled pork, coleslaw, baked beans and rolls to the station as comfort food. “That’s where Doug got … the ‘giving-back’ impulse,” Jones said.

“I want to make sure that I live like Doug.”

For Ana, living like Doug — openhearted, trusting, optimistic — feels impossible while living without him. Christmas was especially difficult. Ginnie, who used to sew the siblings matching holiday pajamas and organize uproarious scavenger hunts, had no interest in frivolity. Ana defied her, insisting on putting up the stockings Ginnie hand-knit for them decades ago. “If you’re not going to put his stocking up, I want it!” she told her. “I put everything up.”

Ana knows she has adopted a uniform of her own since Doug died: the “suit of armor” that got her through the first unbearable months that she’s reluctant to abandon. Though she envies Mike’s and Gwenyth’s ability to cry and verbalize their grief, Ana has weaponized her heartbreak into a protective anger she feels shields her. “I know it’s very unhealthy, but my sadness — I’ve tried to keep it on lockdown,” she explained. “If I think about him being gone, I … can’t move through my day.” So she has “forged ahead” with fury, hardly recognizing herself as she thinks things like, “nothing is fair” and “screw everyone.” She sighs. “I worry that I’m mastering the art of burying my feelings.”

Ana certainly didn’t bury them the numerous times she tried to convince Doug to leave the force. “I’m sure I annoyed him,” she said. “I’d say, ‘You can come work for me’” at her construction company. The last time she offered, he told her about wanting to be a hero.

Looking back, Ana appreciates the heroism in her brother’s refusal to allow the job’s difficulties to change him. He avoided reflexively arresting people, taking folks who’d had a bit too much to drink or were being rowdy because they were having a bad day to a safe place, joking around with them until they were better.

“At first, I almost felt him becoming a policeman would make him an a--hole,” she admits. “… It did make him harder because he saw a lot of bad things, but he was still sweet, still wanting to help everyone.” She sees that generosity in Addie, who lives in Germantown with her mother. “Addie’s naturally beautiful, like he was. Clumsy and goofy and very smart — a good girl with a level head,” Ana said. “Exactly like him when he was little. He was totally in love with her.”

In the weeks after his passing, Doug’s gun, ammunition and parts of his uniform were returned, as is customary, to the county police department. A few of his police shirts were given to special friends, including a fellow officer’s wife who crafted a trio of teddy bears from one bearing the force insignia for Addie, Gwen and Ana’s 7-year-old daughter Indie. Learning about this lovely repurposing of Doug’s uniform, I felt lifted, as if these adorable stuffed animals somehow refuted the jab I’d felt looking at that photo. For a decade Doug’s gift to me as a police officer had been the reminder that other well-intentioned souls must have embraced his calling. Now his offering feels larger: The admonition that goodness and innocence can be found in every shade, size, age, gender, nationality and, yes, uniform we humans are gift-wrapped in.

Near the ceremony’s conclusion, Ana’s husband, Jake, took the mic. Nobody, he suggested, better represented what Doug’s embattled uniform symbolizes: “the ideal of ‘a good policeman.’ … He was honest, observant, patient, calm under pressure and always acting with empathy and compassion,” Jake said, his voice cracking. “No one would have suspected the stresses and burdens he carried because he moved through life with such joy and wonder …

“Doug’s heart may have failed him, but it never failed any one of us.”

