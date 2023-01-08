More questions than answers after Va. teacher allegedly shot by 6-year-old

Listen Gift Article Share

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The first grade teacher allegedly shot by her 6-year-old student continues to be treated at a Virginia hospital as people across the city — and the nation — wondered how this could have come to pass, and what happens next.

"Everyone's heart is heavy right now," said Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones, adding that he's been at the hospital each day since the Friday afternoon shooting at Richneck Elementary School.

Jones said that the teacher “is in stable condition and trending in a positive manner.”

Police say she was shot by her 6-year-old student after an altercation in the classroom. No children were injured. The teacher has not been identified by authorities, and her family declined an interview request from The Post.

The school, which is still a crime scene, will be closed at least Monday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, Brittaney Gregory, 28, said her son had been in a small reading group about to go to art when the boy pulled the handgun from his backpack and pointed it at his teacher. “She was going to confiscate it and that’s when he shot,” Gregory said. Her son told her the teacher appeared to be shot in the hand or arm.

“He said it was so loud it made him feel like he couldn’t breathe,” she said.

The teacher told the children to run. They raced to another teachers’ area, where they stayed in lockdown.

Gregory learned about the shooting when an upstairs neighbor called and asked whether she saw the news on television. “What school?” Gregory asked. “Your son’s school. They said it was the first grade,” was the reply.

“My heart instantly dropped,” Gregory recalled. She was at the school in five minutes and waited for what seemed forever in a staging area by a church a half-block away. When she got there, police told the crowd no children were injured. But she thought, “Not physically, but this is going to scar him mentally.”

She described the teacher as her son’s favorite, bubbly and outgoing. “She’s such a sweet lady,” Gregory added. “She’s very attentive to the kids.”

Gregory said the teacher would occasionally leave notes in her son’s backpack. “I hope you had a great day,” one said. “I want you to know your smile is contagious,” said another. When Gregory’s fiance was deployed, her son began acting out. The teacher scheduled a meeting and also sent reports of his day to decipher what might be triggering his reaction.

Gregory described her son as “still in shock.” Since the shooting, he’s had nightmares. “He normally sleeps in his own room but the night of the shooting he came into my room,” Gregory added. “He was talking in his sleep saying we got to get out of here.”

She plans to take him to see her therapist this week.

After the shooting, the 6-year-old was in police custody, authorities said. City officials declined to say where the child is now, and whether he will be charged with a crime. It is unclear where he got the handgun.

Andrew Block, associate professor at the University of Virginia School of Law and the former director of the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice, said there is not a minimum age for being charged with a crime in Virginia, but it is unlikely the child could be prosecuted for the shooting.

“As a practical matter, it would be next to impossible to prosecute a 6-year-old, no matter how serious,” said Block.

He explained that in something called the “infancy defense,” people younger than 7 do not have the ability or mental state to form the intent to commit a crime.

“The bigger barrier, presuming the prosecution could overcome that, is all defendants have to be competent to stand trial,” Block said. “That means you have to understand the nature of legal proceedings against you and assist in your own defense. There’s no way a 6-year-old would meet that criteria.”

He said there is a tendency for people to want charges brought against the shooter in a case like this, but “the juvenile justice system would not be equipped to handle such a young kid.”

He said a more likely and productive path is for authorities to file a “child in need of services” petition, which could unlock support and interventions for the child.

An adult could face misdemeanor charges if the gun came from a home where the child lives, Block said, because under Virginia law, guns need to be secured from children under 14.

He said what is “unique and troubling and sad” about this case is that while shootings involving young children are usually accidents, that did not appear to be the case in this incident.

“There’s way more we don’t know than we do,” he said. “I can’t imagine what its like to be the teacher or teacher’s family; its horrible in every single direction.”

