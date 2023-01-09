D.C.’s five-year economic strategy: equity and population growth

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. leaders unveiled a plan Monday for economic growth with an emphasis on adding jobs and population — including a first-time a goal of retaining current residents. The five-year strategy, labeled the “Comeback Plan” for its efforts to rebound from the coronavirus, establishes six goals to drive economic development and growth in the District. The goals include increasing the city’s population — currently just under 700,000 — to 725,000 by 2028 and finding ways to keep young people from leaving the city.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), at a meeting with elected officials and business leaders to discuss the strategy, said that increasing the population would require an emphasis on attracting and maintaining residents ages 20 to 34, the age group that led emigration out of the city between 2018 and 2021.

Advertisement

“Reversing those trends and keeping people in D.C. has to be in our focus,” she said.

The strategy to attract and maintain people include some goals that Bowser established during her inauguration, such as creating 35,000 new jobs in education, communications and design, consulting, hospitality and tourism, life sciences, and tech; as well as adding 15,000 new residents to downtown as part of revitalization efforts. It also repeats priorities like ensuring all Ward 7 and 8 residents live within a mile of a grocery store, ensuring equitable access to high-speed internet and increasing affordable housing.

Other goals are new, such as increasing the share of minority-owned businesses to 33 percent from 27 percent, and lifting Black residents’ median household income to at least $78,000 from the current $53,000.

Advertisement

“We are an urban center and we like it that way. We want to be a destination of choice for job creators as well visitors and residents,” Bowser said, “and a place where people continue to choose to live, work, visit and thrive.”

The plan sets out aggressive targets for the mayor as she heads into a third term faced with challenges such as providing more affordable housing and reducing violent crime.

The last economic strategy, released in 2017, was narrower. It had only two goals: to increase private-sector GDP to $100 billion and bring unemployment levels below 10 percent across all wards, races and education levels. Before the pandemic, unemployment across the three categories was trending down, according to the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. And in 2021, the private-sector GDP reached $105 billion.

Advertisement

This year’s strategy includes more ideas to foster growth and equity, such as revitalizing downtown. Bowser’s goal of adding 15,000 new residents to downtown includes adding 7 million square feet of residential space to neighborhoods that are home to only about 25,000 people.

On Monday, Bowser mentioned that discussions were ongoing with the federal government on how to bring people back to working downtown or repurpose some of the bulk of office space in the city it maintains. The federal government represented one-fourth of the jobs in the District before the pandemic and owns or leases one-third of the city’s office space, which city officials have increasingly explored as possible housing.

At her inauguration last week, Bowser promised that District leaders “would not touch” residential property taxes and look for more ways to provide jobs and help residents grow wealth, such as a separate proposal to boost Black homeownership.

Advertisement

“Downtown has been the economic engine of our city,” Bowser said at a news conference Monday. “It’s the reason why we have been able to make huge investments in schools and transportation and social services and public safety.”

City leaders expressed excitement about potential growth in the city.

“It’s also important that we have this table, and those in D.C. watching, speak with one voice to folks and industries outside of D.C., that we are open for business and that we are excited to have them come here and employ D.C. residents and open up offices in the central business district and across the city,” said Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2).

One tool the District plans to use to attract businesses is the Vitality Fund, a new $10 million multiyear, performance-based incentive program that aims to support companies in target industries similar to those outlined for job growth. The incentive program will also encourage employers to move to D.C. by covering expenses such as rent, down payment assistance, workforce training and recruitment.

The “Comeback Plan” serves as the District’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, which will be submitted to the U.S. Economic Development Administration in the Department of Commerce and allows the District, local nonprofit organizations and universities to pursue certain types of federal funding.

GiftOutline Gift Article