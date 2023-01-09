Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Karon Blake, 13, was out late on a D.C. block that’s between his middle school and a Franciscan monastery. And then he was gone. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight A resident, who said he heard noises and later told police he saw the youth, and possibly others, breaking into cars, burst out of his house with his gun early Saturday. There was some interaction, police said, and the man fired. Some of the bullets went into the boy, some hit the window of a nearby white Cadillac. The number of bullets fired tell us this wasn’t a gun accidentally going off.

When police arrived, they said, the shooter was trying to give the dying boy CPR.

Karon Blake, 13, was shot & killed by a NE man who tells police he saw him breaking into cars early Sat.



Tonight Karon’s school shared photos of him, describing him as a quiet & inquisitive 6th grader who loved football & fashion. Police have not yet id’d or charged shooter. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/XwmZlqXwt9 — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) January 9, 2023

This should’ve been a 911 call. Or a yell out of the window. “Hey! Get outta here!” Or a shout from the porch.

If that man didn’t grab his gun before heading outside, Karon Blake — described by his middle school principal as “a quiet and inquisitive scholar who loved fashion and football” would be alive.

Police said there is no reason to believe that Karon was armed.

The community and the city are on edge.

Our nation messes this one up. Often. America continues to paint gun owners as cowboys and heroes, when in reality, all the numbers and studies show us that the presence of guns in a home substantially increases the chances for fatal violence.

Remember Trayvon Martin, who died because he went out for a soda and candy run and a trigger-happy neighbor didn’t recognize him? George Zimmerman was not convicted.

Remember Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, who died because they were exercising their constitutional right to protest and a teen with a gun didn’t agree with them? Kyle Rittenhouse was not convicted, either.

Remember Theodore Wafer?

“It’s so devastating,” said Wafer, who fired a gun at a 19-year-old he thought was an intruder at the front door of his Dearborn, Mich., home nearly a decade ago.

Wafer was in tears during his trial as he remembered that night. The 19-year-old wasn’t an intruder. Renisha McBride’s car broke down, and she was asking for help. He shot her in the face with a 12-gauge shotgun through his locked screen door.

“This poor girl. She had her whole life in front of her,” he said in court testimony. “I took that away from her. I only wish I could take this horrible tragedy back.”

He’s still serving a 17-year sentence for charges including second-degree murder.

The D.C. man who stepped out of his house with a gun and killed a 13-year-old kid has not been charged with any crime. He hasn’t even been identified by police.

“You cannot murder anyone in D.C. and just walk away,” said Frankie Seabron, who works with Harriet’s Wildest Dreams, an advocacy group described as a “Black-led abolitionist community defense hub.”

But her group says that’s what happened.

“If you’re coming to de-escalate a situation, you don’t bring a gun,” Seabron said.

And in a city where parents are already afraid for their Black boys’ lives every time they step out the door, it is important that police act swiftly and deliberately. No child deserves to be killed in the street. Ever.

“Our community cannot feel safe while our mayor and police force allow a rogue armed man to appoint himself judge, jury and executioner,” said a flier placed on cars and doors along the 1000 block of Quincy Street NE, the scene of the fatal shooting.

The authors of the flier — a group calling itself the D.C. Safety Squad, which is powered by Seabron’s group — want a name. And they want an arrest. “Do not normalize vigilante behavior,” the flier said.

.@harrietsdreams @ward5mutualaid DC Safety Squad and community members are calling on @MayorBowser @SafeDC @DCPoliceDept to have the name of Karon Blake killer and any photo or video evidence collected released. We will not allow Karon’s unjust vigilante murder to be covered. pic.twitter.com/cX1a5te76g — Harriet’s Dreams (@HarrietsDreams) January 9, 2023

This happened in Brookland, a diverse neighborhood that is a mix of Catholic University students, longtime Washington natives and families.

“I feel very embarrassed for our neighborhood right now,” said Teresa Henderson, 63, a born-and-raised Washingtonian who lives in a house cornering the scene of the shooting. “This is not who we are.”

Don’t get her wrong. Henderson is sick of the crime — and crimes involving juveniles and cars are out of control in D.C. There are break-ins, thefts and carjackings every day. I’ve seen the broken windows on parked cars in my Capitol Hill neighborhood — we’ve been hit four times in our 23 years here.

And Henderson, whose granddaughter is a classmate of Karon’s, is ready to defend herself. She’s among one of the fastest-growing demographics of gun owners — Black women.

“I have a gun,” she said. “But unless you’re inside my house, coming inside to harm me or my family, that gun is staying locked away.”

And that’s exactly what District law says: “If you reasonably believe that an intruder is entering your home or business with the intent to commit a felony (such as murder, rape, robbery or burglary) or seriously harm any of its occupants, you may use deadly force.”

This scenario happens — twice in Virginia and once in Florida within the past month — and we don’t hear about it, because it’s righteous according to the law.

But when it’s as questionable as the killing of Karon — who wasn’t inside the man’s home — it’s important for prosecutors to be timely, vocal and transparent. While authorities might fear the release of information will stoke more vigilantism, people are owed an accounting of what happened.

There must be consequences for choosing to pull the trigger instead of dialing 911.

“Nobody’s life is worth a car,” Henderson said.

