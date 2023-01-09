Man arrested in 2021 slaying of his girlfriend in Maryland

Authorities in Prince George’s County said they have charged a man in the 2021 slaying of his girlfriend.

Kevin Lorenzo Jackson, 44, of Suitland, was charged with first- and second-degree murder and other offenses. He was taken into custody in Orange County, Fla., and faces extradition to Maryland.

Police said the killing happened in December 2021 in the 5000 block of Leah Court near Auth Road in the Camp Springs area. Jackson shot his girlfriend, Kimberly Page, 51, of Capitol Heights, during a dispute, police said. When officers arrived, she was found in the road and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.