Calvert County apologizes for surprise water bills as high as $33,600

Calvert County officials on Tuesday apologized profusely to residents surprised by massive water bills at the end of the year — many more than $8,000 — resulting from an audit of county-set limits on water use.

The rollout of the tabs, accrued in 2020, 2021 and early 2022 as many people isolated at home during the pandemic, shocked residents of the peninsula community and elicited remorse from county administrator Mark Willis, who took responsibility for the debacle as he gave a presentation to the county board of commissioners about how the fees were calculated and doled out to residents at a commission meeting on Tuesday.

“My lack of insight is what helped us get to where we are today, and that’s not a place that I want to be,” he said.

The county’s board of commissioners on Tuesday voted to pause billing related to the audit, putting the fees issued in December on hold. The surprise fees were leveled after the first audit of water usage in the county, which spanned April 2020 to March 2022 and found that about 5 percent of water and sewer customers had exceeded the limit of about 200 gallons per day. The largest residential bill was for $33,600, numbers shared by the county show.

Customers who turned out to push back against the bills on Tuesday challenged the county’s limit, saying for many families it falls well below the Environmental Protection Agency’s estimate that the average American household uses about 82 gallons per person each day.

A long line of residents vented frustration with the bills to the county board of commissioners, claiming that everyday actions like watering lawns, running dishwashers and showering had pushed many households over the 200-gallon per day limit. They also said that they did not know limits existed and had not been informed that their household was using more capacity than they had paid for.

“The national average for a family of four is 300 gallons per day,” Sherri Verdon, a Realtor and representative of the Marley Run homeowners association board told the council on Tuesday. “If you build a 4-bedroom home, you are required to install a septic system that can handle up to 400 gallons per day — were we set up for failure?”

The surprise fees came from an audit that found 220 residential customers and 87 businesses had used more than 120 percent of their allocated water. The county has about 5,400 total water and sewer customers.

About 93,928 residents live in Calvert County, Md., which does not subsidize water and sewer services with taxpayer money and exclusively finances maintenance and infrastructure updates with customer fees.

The audit was first approved in September 2016 when the Board of County Commissioners voted to monitor water use to better fund upkeep of the county’s water and sewer systems. At the time, the director of public works said in a public meeting that the audit would only impact commercial customers, but the language of the 2016 resolution did not exempt residential customers from being audited for water usage.

County spokeswoman Sarah Ehman said the discrepancy occurred because of the language of the resolution and changes in leadership in the public works department, the county administrator’s office and the county board of commissioners. That change did not sit well with Verdon and several other residents at Tuesday’s meeting who said they would not settle for a pause in billing and instead wanted the audit to exclude residential properties moving forward.

The county bills for water capacity using a measure called an Equivalent Dwelling Unit, which allots 18,000 gallons of water per calendar quarter, or about 200 gallons of water per day. Most single-family homes purchase one unit from the county and pay $3,000 for water and $5,400 for sewer for each unit used. When residents exceed more than 120 percent of that 18,000 gallon limit, they get charged for another unit.

Those fees are the only source of revenue that supports long-term maintenance and upgrades to the county-run water and sewer infrastructure. Board of Commissioners president Earl F. Hance said on Tuesday that the county’s water rates and fees are significantly lower than in neighboring jurisdictions.

“We’re operating our system just like every other county in the state of Maryland,” he said.

The use of Equivalent Dwelling Units to measure water consumption is common across Maryland and helps the county meet state-level restrictions on how much water and sewage capacity it uses each year, Ehman said.

But many residents who received bills last month said they were blindsided. Some recounted getting surprise bills that exceeded $8,000 in late December for exceeding a limit they had no idea existed.

Peta Sinclair, a 46-year-old resident of the Marley Run neighborhood, said she received a $16,800 bill for water and sewage fees for three Equivalent Dwelling Units after her family experienced a leak that swelled their water consumption considerably. She said she reported the leak to the county and had already paid $2,300 for the water lost before she got her bill on Jan. 4.

“We’re a family of four,” said Sinclair, who bought her home in 2019. “We don’t have a pool, we don’t have a jacuzzi, we don’t have a waterslide or anything.”

“If this was truly done the way it should have been done, there would have been appropriate disclosure and notice to customers,” she continued.

One man who has lived in his Huntingtown home for 12 years said he was unexpectedly billed for two additional Equivalent Dwelling Units totaling $6,000 despite living in a two-person household with his wife.

“I would like just to say to the citizens out there who have received letters on this audit, I’m sorry,” said commissioner Mark C. Cox, Sr. “Let me reassure you that this board is committed to make this right. We will do the right thing.”

