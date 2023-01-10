D.C. police chief defends not naming man said to have shot 13-year-old

Listen Gift Article Share

D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III on Tuesday defended not immediately identifying the man who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy he claimed to have seen breaking into vehicles, and said any charges would probably be decided by a grand jury after the investigation is completed.

At a news conference meant to assuage growing anger and dispel rumors spreading on social media after the killing of Karon Blake early Saturday in Brookland, the chief said the shooter is African American and is not associated with law enforcement.

Three people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition to discuss a sensitive investigation, said the man is a D.C. government employee.

Karon, a student at Brookland Middle School, was shot shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Quincy Street NE, in an incident in which police have released few precise details, including the name of the shooter. Authorities have said a man who lived on the street confronted Karon after he heard noises, then claimed to have seen the boy and possibly others breaking into vehicles. Police have said it appears two other people ran away. They have also said there is no indication Karon was armed, and Contee said Tuesday that they had not recovered a weapon from the youth.

The shooting has sparked a fiery debate among lawmakers and residents over crime and accountability, particularly involving the District’s youth. At least two lawmakers have raised questions about why the shooter has not been charged, including newly elected city council member Zachary Parker (D-Ward 5), who represents the area where Karon was shot.

Police have said they are consulting with prosecutors on whether criminal charges should be filed. The U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement that they are “committed to thoroughly investigating this matter.”

The chief said at the news conference that he “recognizes the community’s desire in getting details of this incident,” and that he promised a thorough review into what he called a “tragic death of a son of our city.”

Contee said identifying the man by name, customarily not done unless criminal charges are filed, would serve no purpose and could harm the investigation. He called social media posts that have purported to identify the shooter “reckless and dangerous.”

“It’s not about getting it fast but about getting it right,” Contee said, adding, “This process takes time.”

The founder of one activist group said they were researching property owners on Quincy Street in an attempt to learn the shooter’s identity.

Another group, the Black Swan Academy, a nonprofit that supports local Black youth in becoming civic leaders, likened the shooting to vigilante behavior.

The shooting, the group said in a statement, is “simply another form of gun violence youth across the city have continued to fight against. Black children deserve to live. They deserve to be able to make mistakes and learn from them.”

Contee addressed reporters ahead of a scheduled community meeting at the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center, adjacent to the middle school Karon attended and across the street from where he was killed. More than a 100 people packed into the facility early Tuesday evening.

Contee declined to describe what the shooter told police about the interaction he had with Karon before he shot him. He also would not say how many shots were fired or how many times Karon had been struck. A police report says Karon suffered multiple bullet wounds.

The chief said the man called 911 after he shot Karon and was administering CPR when police arrived. He said the man is among the roughly 34,000 District residents legally registered to possess a firearm in D.C. and one of the roughly 12,000 with concealed-carry permits.

The chief said people can use deadly force to defend their own lives or the lives of other people. He said that is the question investigators are attempting to answer. They are seeking witnesses and reviewing surveillance video that might have captured the confrontation, the chief said.

“I’m not sure we have everything we need just yet,” Contee said.

Ellie Silverman contributed to this report.

