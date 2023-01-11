Republican Kevin Adams concedes in race for Va. Senate seat

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Republican Kevin Adams, a retired Navy lieutenant commander who runs a home-improvement business, conceded Wednesday morning to Democrat Aaron Rouse in the special election to fill a vacant state Senate seat in Virginia Beach. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Rouse, a former National Football League player who runs a youth-focused nonprofit organization and served four years on the Virginia Beach City Council, had declared victory late Tuesday night in the race for the swing-district seat vacated by Republican Jen A. Kiggans after she was elected to Congress in November.

A spokesperson for Senate Democrats said Adams called Rouse just before noon to concede. While some absentee and provisional ballots remain to be counted, Rouse has a narrow lead over Adams with all precincts reporting.

“While the results last night were not what we wanted, I am proud of the campaign that we ran and so thankful for everyone who believed in me and this campaign along the way,” Adams said in a statement that referenced his wife, Sheila. “We put everything we had into this race and left no stone unturned. Sheila and I congratulate Senator-elect Aaron Rouse. Despite the result, I will never stop serving Hampton Roads.”

The race was one of three special elections held Tuesday. It was the only one involving the Senate, which has a narrow Democratic majority. The race became a surprisingly well-funded and nationally watched one for its potential impact on abortion access in the state; Rouse made abortion rights a focal point of his campaign, while Adams said he favored a proposal by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) to ban abortion after 15 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest and if the mother’s life is in danger.

While a Rouse victory wouldn’t change control of the Senate, it would flip the seat and give Democrats an upper hand by widening their majority to 22-18.

“Virginia Beach and Norfolk spoke loud and clear that I am a candidate they want to send to Richmond,” Rouse said in an interview with The Post on Tuesday night. “And so I’m looking forward to getting to work.”

The General Assembly is meeting for its annual session on Wednesday in Richmond.

