Alexandria moves to speed up renaming of its Confederate streets

Alexandria city lawmakers are embracing a plan that would speed up the renaming process for the dozens of streets named after Confederate leaders or other objectionable figures in this Northern Virginia locality. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The effort, floated in a memo from Mayor Justin M. Wilson (D) to other City Council members Tuesday, would instruct a committee to rename three streets annually as part of the upcoming city budget. At least 41 streets in Alexandria bear the names of Confederate military officials.

New names would be drawn from a list developed by the Historic Alexandria Resources Commission that would include people and places considered to be “worthy of honor” by the city. The memo instructs the commission to emphasize honoring women and minorities and to consider previously retired street names.

Many street names in Alexandria “were designed as a kind of permanent protest against the civil rights movement and growing political power for African Americans in our city,” Wilson said at the council meeting Tuesday night. “Those honors have no place in 2023.”

All other City Council members expressed support for the idea during the meeting.

Although Alexandria, the former home of a young Robert E. Lee, boasts no shortage of Civil War iconography, most of the city’s Confederate streets did not exist until midway through last century.

Local planning officials wrote it into city code in 1951 that all new north-south streets should be named after Confederate military officials, in a move many say was meant to keep the “Lost Cause” alive.

Alexandria lawmakers launched a pilot program in 2021 that made it easier to rename those streets by petition. It required 25 percent of property owners on a given street to support the change before it would be taken to City Hall for a vote.

But that didn’t necessarily mean it was achievable, especially in an area that occasionally flew the Confederate flag as recently as 2015.

A tiny group of activists, Reconstruction Alexandria, encountered skepticism, as well as some outright opposition, as members went door to door since the pilot launched to collect signatures on Floyd and Lee streets and Janneys Lane.

Alex Sprague, one of the group’s members, said they at most had gotten a few dozen signatures.

Wilson said he put forth the memo, because expecting residents to collect signatures had created a slow, disjointed process. His proposal would more deliberately and intentionally facilitate the renaming over time, he added.

It would be more cost-effective, too. In response to a budget request from Councilmember Canek Aguirre (D), city officials estimated that it would cost about $820,000 to rename all 41 streets individually, though that figure drops to $226,000 if five are renamed at a time.

If Wilson’s memo is approved as part of the city budget, the resources commission would be instructed to develop the list of potential new names in consultation with city historians. The City Council’s Naming Committee would choose three streets to be renamed a year.

Its selections would not be restricted to Confederate leaders. Wilson’s memo also took objection with a street in the city’s West End named after Roger B. Taney, the former U.S. Supreme Court chief justice who wrote the majority opinion protecting slavery in Dred Scott v. Sandford.

In addition to the 41 streets confirmed to be honoring Confederates, city historians have said they are looking into at least 27 others that may have similar origin stories.

City Manager James Parajon is set to present his budget to City Council on Feb. 28, for a final vote in May.

