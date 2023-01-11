Two young children shot exiting Metro bus in Northwest Washington

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two young children were shot and injured Wednesday afternoon as they exited a Metro bus in Northwest Washington, according to Metro spokespeople. The children, whom a Metro spokesperson described as around ten years old or younger, did not have injuries that appeared to be life-threatening, authorities said. Another spokesperson said one of the injured children was a boy, the other a girl.

The shooting occurred around 4:15 p.m. at 14th Street and Sheridan Street, NW. The circumstances were not immediately clear, though police issued a lookout for a man.

District leaders and community members have expressed outrage at the number of youths shot in D.C. — a number that has soared despite a long list of programs meant to keep children and teenagers safe. Last year in the city, 105 youths were shot, nearly double the number of 2021. Sixteen of them died.

This year, two teenagers under 18 were among the first victims of deadly shootings. Martez Toney, 17, was killed Jan. 2 outside a Metro station in Southeast D.C. Thirteen-year-old Karon Blake was killed over the weekend by a man who said he saw the youth breaking into vehicles on a residential street in Northeast Washington.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article