Charges dropped against prominent D.C. activist

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prosecutors dropped charges against Kevin Cramer Jr., a prominent local activist who D.C. police arrested during an October climate protest. Cramer, 27 of Arlington, Va., was charged in D.C. Superior Court with three counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of resisting arrest, all of which prosecutors dropped on Jan. 9, court records show.

The case was dismissed without prejudice, Cramer’s attorney Brandon Burrell said. This means prosecutors could refile at another time if they choose.

Today they arrested my comrade Kevin for no reason. They slammed him to the ground. They kneeled on his neck, back and face. pic.twitter.com/sWmbo8Jpph — Afeni 🔥 | #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@ReddIsAri) October 14, 2022

The arrest occurred Oct. 14, 2022, during a protest held during the World Bank and International Monetary Fund meetings in D.C. Video showing part of the incident depicts a chaotic scene, with Cramer on the ground surrounded by several police officers. People are heard yelling at police: “Let him go!” and “Get off of his head!” The video does not show what led up to that moment.

Advertisement

Police alleged in an affidavit that Cramer “threw a pile” of leaves and dirt at two officers, striking them in the face. While police attempted to take him into custody, police said, he struck and punched D.C. officers.

Cramer, co-founder of the Palm Collective, which is focused on ending systemic racism, said in an interview that he was the one “brutalized” by police.

An officer, he said, “sat on my head.” In the moment, he said, he thought he was going to die.

Cramer said he was physically injured during the arrest and has shoulder, back and neck pain as a result.

D.C. police did not respond to a request for comment, and a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in the District declined to comment.

“He was protesting, trying to exercise his First Amendment rights, and he didn’t have a good experience that day,” Burrell said.

Keith L. Alexander contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article