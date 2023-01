A county police spokesman said a woman called law enforcement around 11 p.m. and said her son had stabbed her husband.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The incident happened Tuesday night in the 1200 block of Colonial Road near Dolley Madison Boulevard, according to Fairfax County police.

Authorities said a man was fatally stabbed by his son at a home in McLean.

When officers arrived they found the father, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the son was taken into custody. The woman was taken to a hospital for injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.