Md. Democrats are set to rule Annapolis. Here’s what you need to know.

Abortion rights, a new marijuana industry and gun control are top issues the General Assembly will tackle in the next 90 days

By
and 
 
January 11, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. EST
(Washington Post illustration; iStock; Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post; Graeme Sloan for The Washington Post; Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post; Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

After eight years sparring with Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, Maryland’s General Assembly convenes in Annapolis on Wednesday with larger Democratic supermajorities and an incoming Democratic governor keen on pushing policy changes.

Democratic leaders in the General Assembly are waiting for Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) to lay out his top policy goals, after campaigning on a promise to “leave no one behind” by ending childhood poverty and creating more economic equality in Maryland.

Lawmakers are walking in with $5.5 billion in cash reserves, budgeting power and a lengthy to-do list. Republican leaders, who were able to moderate policies in past years under the General Assembly’s committee system, said they will continue to push back against efforts to move the state left on crime, taxes and education. But even with greater numbers in past years, they have long been unable to thwart Democrats entirely.

Here’s what you need to know about key issues heading into the 90-day session.

