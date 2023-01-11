Md. Democrats are set to rule Annapolis. Here’s what you need to know.

After eight years sparring with Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, Maryland’s General Assembly convenes in Annapolis on Wednesday with larger Democratic supermajorities and an incoming Democratic governor keen on pushing policy changes.
Lawmakers are walking in with $5.5 billion in cash reserves, budgeting power and a lengthy to-do list. Republican leaders, who were able to moderate policies in past years under the General Assembly’s committee system, said they will continue to push back against efforts to move the state left on crime, taxes and education. But even with greater numbers in past years, they have long been unable to thwart Democrats entirely.
Here’s what you need to know about key issues heading into the 90-day session.