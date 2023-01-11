Md. General Assembly session launches with guns, marijuana on the agenda

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Maryland General Assembly session launches Wednesday with larger Democratic supermajorities in both chambers and an incoming Democratic governor to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. It will have a multibillion-dollar budget surplus to work with.

State lawmakers convene at noon for a 90-day marathon of lawmaking, with the Republican minority resisting a swing to the left as Democrats seek to put abortion rights into Maryland's constitution, curtail gun access and set up the state's newly approved recreational marijuana industry.

The day will begin with a clear changing of the guard: Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) will join House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) and Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) in an annual public interview about the state’s next chapter.

Hogan will remain governor until Moore is inaugurated next week. He gave what he called a farewell address on Maryland Public Television on Tuesday, saying it was the final time he would address the public as Maryland’s governor. He emphasized the peaceful transfer of power and encouraged residents to root for the success of Moore’s administration.

He thanked the public for eight years and detailed what he viewed as his tenure of accomplishments. “The honor of serving as your governor is second only to the honor of being your fellow Marylander,” he said. “I can tell you that there has not been a single day⁠ — good or bad⁠ — when I was not grateful for the privilege.”

He added: “I can honestly say that I finish my second term with no regrets.”

Yet he also encouraged the next wave of leaders to do more to address violent crime in Baltimore City, where there have been more than 300 homicides each year since 2015. Democrats have largely dismissed Hogan’s efforts to levy harsher penalties on violent offenders, saying a tough-on-crime approach is outdated and ineffective. They instead have called for a holistic approach that also addresses the root causes of crime.

The General Assembly has newly expanded budgeting power to rearrange a governor’s spending preferences, thanks to a constitutional amendment approved in 2020.

The state has a $2.5 billion surplus and another $3 billion in its “rainy day” savings account, a pile of cash accumulated through federal aid and better-than-expected economic conditions after the pandemic began.

Already, Moore has cautioned that the state cannot afford the more than $2 billion in requests already made to the state government, writing in a Baltimore Sun op-ed: “Maryland’s treasury cannot responsibly accommodate all these funding requests if we are to fulfill the primary obligations of state government.”

Moore has not revealed which campaign promises he will try to enact in his first year, but he proposed an ambitious eight-year agenda that includes ending child poverty, reducing the racial wealth gap, expanding education, workforce development and more, as well as quickly transitioning the state’s electricity off carbon-rich sources such as natural gas.

House Minority Leader Jason C. Buckel (R-Allegany) said he anxiously awaits the unveiling of the governor-elect’s agenda, which will offer the first glimpse of the direction Moore, a political newcomer, plans to take the state.

“He’s not an open book, and I don’t mean that as a pun since he’s an author,” said Buckel, who said he looks forward to developing a relationship with Moore.

