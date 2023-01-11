National Zoo says it will require advance visitor passes ‘indefinitely’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The National Zoo in Washington will continue to require advance online passes for entry “indefinitely,” officials said Wednesday. The popular site, located on Connecticut Avenue in Northwest, had implemented its system of advance online passes during the coronavirus pandemic, as a way to manage the number of visitors at any one time. Similar efforts were undertaken at other museums and indoor spaces in the District, but many have since been lifted as life has returned to a somewhat normal routine.

But Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), D.C.’s nonvoting delegate to Congress, raised concerns this week about the zoo’s passes and asked that officials reevaluate the process. Norton wrote in a letter to the zoo that the policy of reserving passes ahead of time “may be limiting access or deterring visits to the National Zoo, especially for people who cannot get online, whether because they do not have a computer or smartphone or are unable to use such devices.” She also suggested the system could discourage visitors who want to go to the facility spontaneously, and questioned whether the passes — which are free and required for all guests, including children — were necessary.

In an email Wednesday, spokeswoman Annalisa Meyer wrote to The Post that the passes policy “will remain in place indefinitely.”

Brandie Smith, the zoo’s director, wrote in a letter to Norton — a copy of which was sent to The Post — that the advance passes make the facility better equipped to deal with “visitors’ needs and volume,” including in terms of staffing.

While the passes were put in place during covid, officials found the “value visitor passes can bring to our Zoo and local community as they enable us to observe and manage visitor capacity, reduce local traffic congestion and most importantly, provide for an overall better and safer visit to the Zoo,” Smith wrote.

She said the zoo had had “minimal issues or concerns raised by visitors about passes on a day of visit” and that it applied “best practices” from other Smithsonian facilities that also use entry passes.

The entry passes for the zoo can be reserved up to four weeks in advance. A limited number of same-day passes are available each day at the zoo’s pedestrian entrances for those unable to reserve passes online. Visitors can also get their passes on their mobile device on the day of their visit.

Still, Norton said in a phone call Wednesday that she wasn’t fully satisfied with the zoo’s response and would bring up the issue with residents at an upcoming town hall.

While the zoo may not be reporting gripes about the passes, she said she’s “gotten a lot of comments.”

“There’s concern that there’s difficulty in gaining access,” Norton said. “I want to give residents a chance to give me more feedback on whether they feel inconvenienced.”

