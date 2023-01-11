Both parties gird for debate as Virginia General Assembly starts session

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — The marble-floored halls of the old State Capitol sprang to life Wednesday as lawmakers, staffers, lobbyists, reporters, security guards and ordinary citizens converged for opening day of the 2023 legislative session. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Both the Senate and House of Delegates were set to convene at the crack of noon — or possibly a few minutes later in the more deliberative Senate. But politics got underway bright and early, with Democrats calling news conferences to lay out challenges to the Republican administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin and both parties prepping for session in closed-door caucus confabs.

Youngkin was set to address the full General Assembly at 4 p.m. — an earlier-than-usual hour for the annual “State of the Commonwealth” speech.

At least 137 lawmakers were expected to show up for roll call, a depleted number because of one vacancy in the 40-member Senate and two in the 100-member House. Special elections on Tuesday were set to fill those seats.

Every lawmaker faces an election this fall, though, and all in newly drawn districts. The changing boundaries, set in 2021 by the Supreme Court of Virginia after a bipartisan redistricting commission failed to agree on maps, left 44 delegates and 20 senators paired or even tripled in overlapping districts.

Some will move to run in new districts, some will challenge one another in primaries and some will retire. One way or another, this year is the last hurrah for the current legislature. And its members are sure to be preoccupied by elections, meaning the session could be long on impassioned speeches and short on complex legislative action.

Nonetheless, Youngkin has teed up a few big issues. He pledged to seek a 15-week ban on abortions, though Virginia Republicans seem to have lost some of their fervor for taking it up after that issue helped Democrats nationwide do better than expected in congressional midterms.

Democrats who control the state Senate have vowed to block any effort to change Virginia law, which allows abortion through the second trimester of pregnancy, about 26 weeks, and in the third only if the mother’s life or health is at serious risk, as certified by three doctors.

On Monday, House Speaker Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) told reporters that given that dynamic, he doubts abortion restrictions will be passed in this session.

Youngkin also has proposed $1 billion in tax cuts on top of $4 billion in tax cuts enacted last year. With state accounts sloshing with about $3.6 billion in surplus funds, lawmakers of both parties seem inclined to go along with some form of tax cuts. But Democrats have already said they’d prefer to aim the reductions at low-income families and criticized Youngkin’s plan to slash the corporate tax rate.

Budget-minders of both parties have also expressed concern about the likelihood of a recession this year, which could make everyone more cautious about tinkering with state revenue.

Gun violence could wind up on the legislative agenda. The state suffered a pair of mass shootings late last year: at the University of Virginia, in which three football players were killed by a gunman, and at a Chesapeake Walmart, where a shooter killed six co-workers before turning the gun on himself. And last week, police said, a 6-year-old boy shot and wounded a schoolteacher during class at a Newport News elementary school.

Democrats have called broadly for more gun control efforts, but without uniting behind any particular measure. Youngkin has unveiled a sweeping overhaul of the state’s mental health system, in part as a way to address gun violence, which many Democrats have also welcomed.

This year’s General Assembly session is scheduled to last for 30 days, but odd-year sessions are typically extended so that they run for 46 days. Deciding on that schedule is one of the first items likely to be handled on Wednesday.

This story is developing and will be updated.

