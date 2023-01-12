D.C. investigates Adams Morgan business group after years of complaints

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C.'s attorney general is investigating Adams Morgan's business improvement district (BID) to determine whether the organization violated laws governing nonprofits, according to documents and BID officials.

The investigation, which was opened in November under then-Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D), follows years of complaints by neighborhood business and property owners about the leadership of the Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District. Some have accused the taxpayer-funded BID of operating with too much overhead and governing without regard for transparency or the nonprofit's own bylaws to benefit a few well-placed insiders.

The attorney general’s office is probing whether the organization improperly diverted tax-exempt funds beyond its nonprofit mission or committed other violations, documents show. A spokeswoman for Brian Schwalb (D), Racine’s successor, declined to comment.

“It comes as no surprise whatsoever that the Office of the Attorney General is investigating the Adams Morgan BID, given the sordid history of the organization,” said Matt Wexler, a former BID board member and a real estate developer.

Kristen Barden, the Adams Morgan BID’s executive director, said in an email that the organization “is fully cooperating with the OAG’s request for information” and that it “has always operated in compliance” with District law while working to improve the quality of life for businesses and residents in the neighborhood’s commercial district. She declined to comment further.

Other BIDs in the District have also been the subject of complaints or controversy in recent years. Neil Albert stepped down as president and chief executive of the DowntownDC BID last year, after the organization concluded that he had improperly granted contracts to a firm owned by a woman with whom he was having a relationship; Albert also resigned his post overseeing D.C. public housing.

In a business improvement district, services such as marketing, street-cleaning and extra security are provided by a nonprofit corporation that is funded by an additional tax. Governance of the organization is weighted to give property owners power relative to the size of the taxes they pay; commercial tenants generally pay the supplemental tax as part of their lease.

Constantine Stavropoulos, who stepped down in March as the Adams Morgan BID’s president after more than 15 years, said the BID has been crucial to the survival of his business and others in the neighborhood, transforming it into one of the city’s hot spots for nightlife and restaurants.

“A few years ago, Adams Morgan was listed as one of the Top 10 neighborhoods in the country,” said Stavropoulos, whose Tryst Trading Co. operates the Tryst coffee house and the Diner in Adams Morgan. He said the BID “has been a phenomenal force in Adams Morgan” that works on behalf of the entire neighborhood, not just a few establishments.

Many have welcomed the Adams Morgan BID’s promotional initiatives, such as movie nights and Porchfest, a neighborhood-wide festival of local musicians designed to create community spirit and bring in visitors. During the pandemic, the BID also worked to alleviate the financial blow to businesses.

Stavropoulos said a lot of criticism of the BID has come from a small, disgruntled group of business and property owners, including some who dislike the concept of a BID no matter how it’s run. Some supporters accused the BID’s critics of exaggerating problems in the hopes of eliminating it and its supplemental tax.

“I don’t know who reported this thing, but whoever it is should get a new life,” said Saied Azali, a BID board member and Adams Morgan resident who owns the neighborhood restaurant Perry’s, as well as the recently closed Mintwood Place.

Azali said that he has long relied on the BID to act as an intermediary with the city’s government when he encounters issues or problems and that he appreciates all the BID does to promote the neighborhood. “I’m very pro-BID,” he said.

Yet the anti-BID crowd draws a picture of an entrenched leadership that it says improperly attempted to rewrite the bylaws in ways that stifle dissent and tighten insiders’ control of the organization, at the same time that the neighborhood has lost a step to other quarters of the city.

Two fatal shootings in the neighborhood last month have brought calls for additional policing, including a revival of the BID’s city-subsidized program that hires off-duty police officers for security at night.

Several business and property owners within the BID’s boundaries became so fed up with the BID’s governance and return on value that they urged the D.C. Department of Small and Local Business Development to deny it recertification in 2021.

“It is unreal that you have an unelected group of people that have been taking money from taxpayers and using it at their own discretion, and some don’t pay any taxes,” said Jeffrey Schonberger, a property owner and BID board member who has been critical of the organization.

More than 60,000 BIDs have formed worldwide since the first was created in Toronto in 1970, according to a 2015 paper in the Canadian Journal of Urban Research. The public-private initiatives have been credited with reviving urban neighborhoods, particularly during a period when many cities lost people and businesses to suburbs.

But critics say BIDs can act as shadow governments, with little transparency and oversight, and often become dominated by the wealthiest landowners while discouraging municipalities from providing services such as adequate street-cleaning themselves.

The Adams Morgan BID is one of 11 in the District, which range in size from DowntownDC, a behemoth founded in 1997 that stretches across 138 blocks and has a budget of $15.4 million in fiscal 2023, to the Southwest BID, which was launched in 2015 and reported revenue of $4.2 million in the fiscal year ending September 2021. The BIDs also belong to the DC BID Council, a trade association.

The Adams Morgan BID reported $757,562 in revenue in the fiscal year that ended September 2021, compared with $638,600 the previous year, according to its publicly filed tax form.

