Booze-free drinks and shops for Dry January – and the rest of the year

Bars and restaurants increase zero-proof options

These favorite bars keep everyone in mind, whether you’re participating in Dry January or looking for nonalcoholic options down the road.

ChurchKey: D.C.’s best-known beer bar has expanded its alcohol-free selection since reopening in the spring of 2022, with four or five options featured. The craft-first mind-set is at the forefront here, so you’ll find Untitled Art’s hoppy Italian Pilsner and Brooklyn’s malt-forward Hoppy Amber instead of the ubiquitous Heineken 0.0. Worth noting: If a nonalcoholic beer becomes a new favorite, there’s a good chance you can take a four- or six-pack home. Open daily. 1337 14th St. NW. churchkeydc.com. Beers $6-$7.

Fight Club: There are five spirit-free options on the Dry January menu at Capitol Hill’s Fight Club, as well as a weekly “Zero Proof Thursday” happy hour with tastings and specials from 5 to 7 p.m. That’s a substantial increase from the one nonalcoholic drink offered a few weeks ago. The Rusty Garden Tools, a herbaceous concoction that adds dill, mint and celery water to Seedlip’s citrus-forward Grove 42, a frequent gin alternative, would be worth keeping around long term. Open daily. 633 Pennsylvania Ave. SE. fightclubdc.com. Zero-proof drinks $7-$12.

The Gibson: A dimly lit place for dates or just hanging out, the trailblazing bar near 14th and U has long been a reliable spot for creative mixology — with or without booze. The current menu features a pair of options, both of which are siblings to full-proof cocktails. The Quid Pro Quo, Clarice is built on a malty tea syrup but gets its herbaceous depth from flavors including star anise, cardamom and grapefruit pith. Strict teetotalers should be aware that the Gibson uses bitters that contain alcohol, though it flags this prominently. Open Monday-Saturday. 2009 14th St. NW. thegibsondc.com. Spirit-free cocktails $7.

The Green Zone: The Middle Eastern-inspired cocktail bar has had nonalcoholic drinks on its menu since Day 1, from traditional jallab to Turkish coffee. The tangy, housemade Mint Lemonade is a popular choice, though take a cue from the Green Zone’s social media and ask for the Sparkling Rose Lemonade, which is sweetened with rose water and served over crushed ice with rosebuds. It’s as tasty as it is attractive. Open Tuesday-Sunday. 2226 18th St. NW. thegreenzonedc.com. Nonalcoholic cocktails $9.

Jane Jane: Classic cocktails are the order of the day at this popular, if compact, date spot. The Sherry Spritz is made with sherry vinegar, not fortified wine, and the complex, nutty flavors combine well with citrus and the sweetness of grenadine. The fizzy sparkling water makes drinking it feel more festive. Open daily. 1705 14th St. NW. janejanedc.com. Nonalcoholic cocktails $8.

Moon Rabbit: Airy and sumptuous, Moon Rabbit rightfully draws attention for the quality of Kevin Tien’s Vietnamese cuisine. But don’t overlook what’s being served at the marble-topped bar, especially in the prominent “Free-Spirited” section of the menu. Our bartender described the Marble Mountains as “like a dirty martini,” which is all the sales pitch we needed. Made with Bare’s zero-proof gin, the cocktail contrasts sour verjus and a light brine. The “umami tincture” adds depth and harmony with some of the pickle flavors. After I ordered my second round — the very agreeable Oh Buoi, which tasted like a paloma, with a fuller body and hit of citrus from a grapefruit-chai oleo, the bartender asked if I was doing Dry January. I said yes, and she steered me in the direction of the wine list, which contains alcohol-free wines by the glass and bottle, and offered to bring tastes of anything we were curious about. With a choice of four cocktails, five wines by the glass, and four beers in cans and bottle, this is a destination that will please everyone who’s avoiding the hard stuff. Open daily. 801 Wharf St. SW. moonrabbitdc.com. Cocktails $11-$14; wine $12-$14; beer $8.

Serenata: The spacious central bar at La Cosecha’s Latin American food hall is one of the best places to enjoy cocktails in the city, and it’s also welcoming to all. “¿Sin alcohol? No hay problema,” announces the third page of the cocktail menu, which features some house favorites, such as the Toronja, which gets heat from a grapefruit-serrano pepper syrup and dryness from grapefruit soda, as well as rotating features. The star right now is the Bare Best Ever Margarita, which uses Bare’s zero-proof tequila, although you might swear it’s the real thing. (“This tastes like a real margarita” is a line from my notes.) Unlike in many nonalcoholic cocktails, the texture and viscosity aren’t absent. It just feels right. Open daily. 1280 Fourth St. NE. serenatadc.com. Drinks $13-$15.

Service Bar: U Street’s neighborhood cocktail spot snagged No. 18 on the most recent list of “North America’s 50 Best Bars” — an annual ranking based on the votes of bartenders, writers and other industry members — thanks to creative drinks and an unpretentious vibe. The Zero Proof section of the menu features a Citrus Cooler that rotates seasonally. The current combo includes sharp cranberries balanced by citrus-forward Seedlip, the vegetal taste of freshly shocked mint and the aroma of charred lemon. If you told me this was a refreshing summer gin drink, I’d probably believe you. Open Tuesday-Sunday. 926 U St. NW. servicebardc.com. Zero-proof drinks $7-$9.