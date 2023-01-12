Man arrested in killings of two teenagers in Congress Heights

Listen Gift Article Share

D.C. police on Thursday arrested a man in the shooting deaths of two teenagers last year in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington. Authorities said Amarii Fontanelle, 19, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while armed. He was arrested on a warrant and he could make an initial court appearance on Friday.

The shootings occurred about 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE. The two men killed were identified as Reginald Cooper and Davonte Berkley, both 19 and from District Heights, Md. A third person was wounded in the shooting

In interviews last year, the mothers of both victims described Berkley and Cooper as childhood friends who played football. At the time, they said they did not know why anyone would have wanted to hurt their sons.

It could not be determined on Thursday whether Fontanelle has an attorney. Additional information is typically made public at the initial court hearing when the arrest affidavit is unsealed.

Police did not comment further on the case.

