Who are the Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy?

Dominic Pezzola, 45, of Rochester, N.Y., is a former Marine and Proud Boys member known as “Spaz” or “Spazzo.” He is allegedly captured on video shattering a window at the Senate wing door entrance and helping the first rioters break into the Capitol.

According to charging papers, Pezzola used a riot shield taken from police and smoked a cigar inside. “Victory smoke in the Capitol, boys … I knew we could take this … over if we tried hard enough,” Pezzola allegedly said on a self-posted video before he turned himself in to authorities. Pezzola has said through an attorney that his association with the Proud Boys was “minimal and short-lived.”