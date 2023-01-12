Who are the Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy?

Then, when Trump called for a massive rally on Jan. 6, 2021, the Proud Boys — which Canada has designated a terrorist group — began planning to arrive at the Capitol that day, prosecutors said. But, the group did not actually attend Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally, instead heading straight to the Capitol that morning and later disrupting the electoral college certification, prosecutors allege, leading to the arrests of nine of their leaders. An indictment accuses the men of mustering and coordinating the movements of hundreds around the Capitol and fomenting the riot.
Four Proud Boys leaders have since pleaded guilty. Five others charged with seditious conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting police officers now head to trial in one of the highest-profile cases in the Capitol attack.
Henry “Enrique” Tarrio
Tarrio, 35, was not actually in Washington on Jan. 6. He had been arrested on Jan. 4 for burning the Black Lives Matter flag and for carrying an unregistered high-capacity magazine, and was released Jan. 5 and banned from the city. But video shows him meeting with Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes — who was recently convicted of seditious conspiracy — for about 30 minutes on Jan. 5. Prosecutors allege that Tarrio was deeply involved in mobilizing hundreds of Proud Boys from around the country and watched the Capitol riot from a hotel in Baltimore.
According to the indictment, Tarrio posted messages in the leadership chat group in the days before Jan. 6 calling for “New Year’s Revolution” and instructing members not to wear their customary black-and-gold colors, to remain less conspicuous. On Dec. 29, Tarrio took to Parler to encourage the Proud Boys to “turn out in record numbers” for the Jan. 6 demonstration, adding in a Jan. 3 Telegram post, “What if we invade it?”
When one member in the chat group discussed where the “main operating theater” for the Proud Boys should be, Tarrio allegedly responded Jan. 4, “ … You want to storm the Capitol.” After members entered the building Jan. 6, Tarrio posted on social media, telling them not to leave.
Tarrio, previously an aide to Trump political confidant Roger Stone, promoted Stone’s legal defense fund; launched an online store selling Stone and Proud Boys gear; and led Latinos for Trump in Florida, which worked with the White House’s political liaison office.
Tarrio has denied that his group planned to commit violence that day.
Charged with: Seditious conspiracy, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging duties, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, destruction of government property and assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers.
Joseph Biggs
Biggs, 39, an Army veteran from Ormond Beach, Fla., has been described by authorities as a close friend of Tarrio and a Proud Boys organizer. He also worked as an on-air personality for Alex Jones’s online “Infowars” outlet starting in 2014. Tarrio, Biggs and Ethan Nordean in July 2020 started a Florida business called Warboys, promoting right-wing causes online in the footsteps of Stone and Jones and through Tarrio’s store, the 1776 Shop.
In a Nov. 20 podcast promoted by Jones and also featuring Biggs and Nordean, Tarrio suggested viewers “kick off this [Biden] presidency with … fireworks,” infiltrate his inauguration and “turn [it] into a … circus, a sign of resistance, a sign of revolution.”
The indictment alleges that Biggs was posting instructions for Proud Boys members on Jan. 5, 2021, indicating he was receiving direction from Tarrio, and gathered a group of about 100 members at the Washington Monument on the morning of Jan. 6, using walkie-talkies and bullhorns to direct the group. The group left the monument and marched to the Capitol shortly after 10 a.m., prosecutors allege, circled around the Capitol, and then is alleged to be the first group to breach external police lines at the Peace Monument perimeter. The Proud Boys then allegedly moved to the front of the mob pushing into the Capitol, with Biggs entering in the first group of rioters and walking in and out of the Capitol over the next hour, prosecutors allege. Biggs was arrested in January 2021 and is represented by a defense lawyer for Jones.
Charged with: Seditious conspiracy, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging duties, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, destruction of government property and assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers.
Ethan Nordean
Nordean, 32, who called himself “Rufio Panman” online, became a Proud Boys spokesman after a video of him punching a protester in Portland, Ore., in June 2018 went viral and was promoted by Jones and Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes.
Nordean became a Proud Boys “elder,” organizer and podcaster, and formed a business with Tarrio and Biggs promoting right-wing causes online. Americans must “desensitize” themselves to violence, Nordean said Dec. 31 in a Parler-linked video in which his guest called Proud Boys “soldiers of the right wing” at war.
Nordean stood alongside Tarrio and Stone at a pro-Trump demonstration in Washington on Dec. 11, 2020, raised funds on Parler for protective and communications gear later that month, and posted a video on Jan. 4, 2021, captioned, “Let them remember the day they decided to make war with us.”
Prosecutors allege that while neither Nordean nor Biggs were armed, assaulted police or had a criminal record, they planned in advance for violence, coordinated confrontations with police, and conspired to conceal or “nuke” their encrypted messages. According to their indictment, Tarrio reorganized the Proud Boys leadership for Jan. 6, hand-selecting members for a group chat named Ministry of Self-Defense (MOSD) to “organize and direct” plans that included Biggs, Nordean and Rehl.
Charged with: Seditious conspiracy, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging duties, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, destruction of government property and assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers.
Dominic Pezzola
Dominic Pezzola, 45, of Rochester, N.Y., is a former Marine and Proud Boys member known as “Spaz” or “Spazzo.” He is allegedly captured on video shattering a window at the Senate wing door entrance and helping the first rioters break into the Capitol.
According to charging papers, Pezzola used a riot shield taken from police and smoked a cigar inside. “Victory smoke in the Capitol, boys … I knew we could take this … over if we tried hard enough,” Pezzola allegedly said on a self-posted video before he turned himself in to authorities. Pezzola has said through an attorney that his association with the Proud Boys was “minimal and short-lived.”
In plea papers, another Proud Boys defendant from New York said he joined Pezzola and other members at the Washington Monument on the morning of Jan. 6, marched to the Peace Monument at 1st Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW and were among the first to break through a thinly guarded police line onto Capitol grounds. Pezzola and other Proud Boys then pushed past police guarding a stairway leading through scaffolding set up for President-elect Biden’s inauguration, reaching a level where Pezzola was recorded breaking into the building about 2:13 p.m.
Charged with: Seditious conspiracy, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging duties, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, destruction of government property and assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers, robbery of federal property.
Zachary Rehl
Zachary Rehl, a former Marine Corps corporal and son of two police officers, was president of the Proud Boys Philadelphia chapter. In charging papers, prosecutors say Rehl brought two-way radios and served with two others on the MOSD’s ‘upper-tier leadership’ operations section.
“I have the keys until Rufio [Nordean] and Zach [Rehl] show up,” an alleged co-conspirator who has pleaded guilty, Charles Donohoe, texted an MOSD leadership group the morning of Jan. 6, according to an indictment.
Rehl allegedly told prospective members that Jan. 6 was going to be a “completely different operation,” that the Proud Boys would not be conducting “a night march and flexing … ” After Tarrio’s arrest, Rehl allegedly advised that others “had to manually delete each message from each chat” to keep encrypted messages secret.
Rehl was also among more than 60 users who communicated in a “Boots on the Ground” encrypted channel, to which Biggs allegedly posted on Jan. 5 that he wanted to “go over tomorrow’s plan,” the FBI alleged. Biggs and Donohoe also discussed planning with Tarrio and each other and being in command of the group that assembled on Jan. 6 with Nordean and Rehl, according to charging papers.
Charged with: Seditious conspiracy, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging duties, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, destruction of government property and assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers.
The Proud Boys trial
The latest: Here’s what you need to know about the Proud Boys Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial.
How did we get here? Former chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and four leaders of the Proud Boys face trial on charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. In November, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was found guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy.
Who is involved? Created in 2016, the Proud Boys is the most active right-wing extremist group in the country. Here’s what we know about the Proud Boys’ involvement in Jan. 6.