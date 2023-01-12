Legal Issues

What you need to know about the Proud Boys Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial

By
, 
and 
 
January 12, 2023 at 10:54 a.m. EST
Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio is facing trial with four other members of the far-right group. (Allison Dinner/AP)

Former Proud Boys chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and four top lieutenants are the second group of far-right extremist leaders to face trial on seditious conspiracy charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. In November, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and a deputy were found guilty of that charge in the most high-profile conviction so far in the Jan. 6 investigation.

U.S. authorities have accused leaders from both groups of steering a weeks-long effort to prevent by force the swearing-in of President Biden.

Where Rhodes was accused of calling for “civil war” and armed rebellion against federal authorities to obstruct the presidential transition and keep President Donald Trump in office, Tarrio and Proud Boys are accused of guiding violence by themselves and others at the Capitol with aggressive, early maneuvers to destroy barriers, challenge police and chase lawmakers into hiding.

The Proud Boys trial

