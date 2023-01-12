The Proud Boys trial

The latest: Here’s what you need to know about the Proud Boys Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial.

How did we get here? Former chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and four leaders of the Proud Boys face trial on charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. In November, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was found guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy.

Who is involved? Created in 2016, the Proud Boys is the most active right-wing extremist group in the country. Here’s what we know about the Proud Boys’ involvement in Jan. 6.