Proud Boys trial live updates Opening statements start in Jan. 6 case

Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio. (Allison Dinner/AP)
clock iconUpdated 5 min ago

Opening statements are set to begin in the trial of longtime Proud Boys Chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and four other associates of the right-wing group charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Two years after the attack, the trial is one of the most high profile of the sprawling investigation into the day’s events. It comes more than a month after federal prosecutors secured a seditious conspiracy conviction against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and a top deputy. A jury found Rhodes guilty of leading a months-long plot to unleash political violence to prevent the inauguration of President Biden that ended with the Jan. 6 attack.

The government has accused Tarrio of the same along with: Ethan Nordean, of Auburn, Wash.; Joe Biggs, of Ormond Beach, Fla., Dominic Pezzola, of Rochester, N.Y., and Zachary Rehl, of Philadelphia. The men have said their actions were defensive, not offensive, but prosecutors will again seek to convince a jury that the Jan. 6 attack was not the spontaneous outburst of a misguided mob but a coordinated assault on democracy led by dedicated extremists.

