Proud Boys trial live updates Opening statements start in Jan. 6 case

Opening statements are set to begin in the trial of longtime Proud Boys Chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and four other associates of the right-wing group charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
The government has accused Tarrio of the same along with: Ethan Nordean, of Auburn, Wash.; Joe Biggs, of Ormond Beach, Fla., Dominic Pezzola, of Rochester, N.Y., and Zachary Rehl, of Philadelphia. The men have said their actions were defensive, not offensive, but prosecutors will again seek to convince a jury that the Jan. 6 attack was not the spontaneous outburst of a misguided mob but a coordinated assault on democracy led by dedicated extremists.