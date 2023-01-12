Fairfax County top prosecutor Steve Descano to seek reelection in 2023

Listen Gift Article Share

Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano — who has touted a commitment to a reformed criminal justice system but faced criticism for taking positions some view as insufficiently tough on crime — announced Thursday he will run for reelection this year.

Descano (D) will be running for a second term after taking the helm in 2019. He was among a wave of liberal prosecutors elected that year who are up for reelection in 2023, including in neighboring Loudoun and Arlington counties.

“I’m proud of the great strides my office has taken in creating a criminal justice system where safety and justice go hand in hand, and look forward to building on our success,” Descano said Thursday in a news release.

Descano’s office made the move in 2020 to stop recommending cash bail at defendants’ bond hearings. He said his prosecutors ended the practice because it exacerbates socioeconomic disparities. In November, his team created a dashboard that tracks what bail recommendations his office had made to judges and the outcomes of such bond hearings. The dashboard indicated that Fairfax prosecutors recommended that people charged with violent felony crimes be denied bail in 76 percent of bond review hearings. But judges ordered suspects detained in only about half of those cases, according to the dashboard.

Two years ago, Descano faced criticism after announcing that prosecutors would need to stop participating in many misdemeanor cases because of funding and staffing shortages. (Descano’s office has since resumed taking on these cases.)

Virginians for Safe Communities, a local nonprofit that has opposed liberal prosecutors, launched a recall campaign in 2021 against Descano and his counterparts in Arlington and Loudoun.

In Arlington, Josh Katcher (D) announced that he will go up against his former boss and incumbent Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti in the June primary. Katcher worked in Dehghani-Tafti’s office until August 2022, according to his campaign website. Democrat Elizabeth Lancaster, who said she represented sexual assault victims at two Loudoun County high schools, announced this week on WJLA that she would run in a primary election against Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj (D). Also up for reelection is Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth (D), who beat a Republican for the job in 2019 as she promised reforms but did not face the same recall effort as her counterparts in Loudoun, Fairfax and Arlington.

No Democratic challengers have announced bids for election in Fairfax County, according to Descano’s office.

