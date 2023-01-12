Teen arrested on murder charges in Largo carjacking case

An Upper Marlboro teen was arrested Wednesday on murder charges in connection with the December fatal shooting of a 54-year-old man at a Largo gas station during a carjacking, Prince George’s County police said.
Police found Thomas suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 10000 block of Campus Way South after being called for a report of a shooting about 11 p.m., the statement said. Lee later died at a hospital.
The PGPD Fugitive Unit arrested the teen, who was charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges, police said. Officials released no details of the evidence that led to the arrest.