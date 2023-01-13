The Iveys reach rare feat: A family member in every level of government

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Before the gridlock began on the House floor on the first day of the 118th Congress, Glenn Ivey had a party to go to. He entered his swearing-in ceremony that morning as if arriving on a red carpet: hugging, shaking hands, taking selfies with the dozens of supporters who lined up to greet him at a reception for Ivey in the Library of Congress.

His son, Maryland state Del. Julian Ivey (D-Prince George’s) took the stage to introduce him — with the added task of recognizing every other elected official present in the room.

“You know who else is here? Current County Council member from the Fifth Council District, Jolene Ivey!” he said to loud cheers, introducing his mother. “I can feel her eyes piercing into me. She said, ‘you forget me, I’m gonna forget to make a plate for you tonight.’”

For years the Iveys have drawn public intrigue — and no shortage of good humor and dinner-table jokes — over their family business of politics, as each took their turn on the campaign trail at different points in the last 20 years. Now, with Glenn Ivey’s election to Congress in Maryland’s 4th District, the Iveys have completed a rare trifecta: a family of elected officials at every level of government — local, state and federal, each representing Prince George’s County.

“I was in a conversation with his son [Julian] and I was teasing him about being a political dynasty,” former 4th District congressman Albert Wynn (D) said in an interview at Ivey’s swearing-in ceremony. “I said, ‘all jokes aside, if you do the work, the people elect you.’ The Iveys did the work.”

The Iveys have been running for office as a family unit for years — “these kids have been campaigning since they were very, very young,” longtime family friend Rushern Baker, former Prince George’s County Executive, said of the five Ivey sons and Glenn’s daughter, Joanna.

Julian Ivey managed Glenn Ivey’s primary campaign for Congress, a showdown against former 4th District congresswoman Donna F. Edwards — his third campaign for the seat in 10 years. “Third time’s a charm,” the new congressman said onstage at the reception. Their son Alex helps with polling. Even their 11-year-old granddaughter is already trained to greet voters at the polls. And when Prince George’s residents call with questions or complaints, be it a legal issue or a zoning question or a grievance about property taxes, odds are that the Ivey who answers the phone can either help — or direct them to a different Ivey who can.

“They’re known as workers,” said Greenbelt Council member Ric Gordon. “They’re not too big for their britches, they’re not on a pedestal — you can actually reach out and call them.”

That’s part of the reason, jokes aside, some bristle at calling the family “a dynasty,” evoking the idea of a well-oiled political machine. There’s no shortage of multigenerational politicians or hard-charging power couples in Maryland, from the Cardins and the Sarbaneses to the Mosbys in Baltimore. But there’s also a certain sensitivity about it, the kind that drove Jolene Ivey to go knock doors “like a crazy person” in her first campaign for state delegate in 2006, while Glenn Ivey was state’s attorney, because “I didn’t want people to say, ‘oh, she’s just trying to get in on her husband’s name,’” she recalls.

“She wouldn’t even let me come with her,” Glenn Ivey said, though his wife corrects him — she allowed him on two occasions.

Julian Ivey, speaking before his father’s ceremony last week, said sometimes he feels “reluctant to embrace this” — this being the public allure of a family of elected officials, a narrative that can at times seem to overshadow the individual paths each family member took into public service.

But sometimes he also can’t help but embrace it.

“In 2017, when I ran for the [Cheverly] town council, for about 18 months I was the only currently elected official in our household, and I made sure that they knew all about that,” he said.

Glenn Ivey kicked off the family’s path into public service first as Prince George’s County state’s attorney in the early 2000s. But really, he’d been thinking about Congress for decades. “Even then, most of us assumed there was going to be a congressional run in his future, and should be,” Baker said, thinking back to Ivey’s days working as a lawyer on the Hill. Or as Julian Ivey put it: “He’s been dreaming of being a member of Congress ever since he realized he was too short to be in the NBA — and he worked hard enough to be in the NBA.”

In an interview days later, sitting with his wife in his still bare-shelved new office on the Hill, Rep. Ivey admits: “He’s about right.”

The bespectacled lawyer studied politics at Princeton and law at Harvard in the 1980s (and did, at least, attend a couple offseason practices with the Princeton basketball team). It was around the same time he watched Jesse Jackson run for president and Mel King run for mayor in racially divided Boston. There was “no frickin’ way they were going to elect an African American mayor at that time,” Ivey recalled — but it got him thinking: Maybe one day the odds wouldn’t seem so high. Maybe more Black men would be in public office everywhere — maybe even him. “I was just energized by the whole thing,” he said.

By the time he arrived on the Hill, including stints in the ’90s as counsel to Democratic senators including Paul Sarbanes and Tom Daschle, it finally seemed to be happening. “Not only did I see that you can get here as an African American, but if you can stay long enough or work your way up the ladder, you could chair committees and have those kinds of positions. That’s what solidified it for me,” Ivey, who grew up in the segregated South, said of his desire to run for office. “But I also knew I couldn’t just walk into Congress, right — because there was this guy Steny Hoyer who was in the seat.”

So he started local. Prince George’s state’s attorney Aisha Braveboy said Ivey built a reputation for knowing how to effectively balance public safety and combating crime while also rethinking policies contributing to mass incarceration. She described his style as “low-key,” a mediator who wanted to bring as many people as possible to the table to broker a compromise, a style that complements those of his wife and son.

“Julian’s a firecracker,” Braveboy said. “He’s smart, and I think he’s very idealistic, which I think is amazing and important, especially in Annapolis. And Mom is very practical. What I like about Jolene is that she says what she means, and she means what she says, and you can always count on her word. And that’s important in politics.”

Jolene Ivey, who worked at Baltimore’s WMAR before becoming press secretary for Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) while he served in the House, wasn’t planning on going into public office. For years she stayed home to raise the Iveys’ five boys. “He’d come home at night and tell me what was going on in the county, and I was like, we need some better elected officials,” Ivey says, in her typical deadpan style. “But I wasn’t thinking me at that moment.”

That changed when Baker encouraged her to run for a House of Delegates seat that became vacant in 2006. She had already been outspoken as a local education advocate, and was known for co-founding Mocha Moms, a nonprofit seeking to empower at-home moms of color with kids in school, which now has chapters all over the country.

“So I talked to Glenn, and he said it was a terrible idea. He always denies it,” Ivey says, preempting her husband’s protest. “But he did. But, you know, I actually can even understand it from his perspective, because I know when Julian said he wanted to run, we were like, ‘Oh, God, not another one!’”

The way Glenn Ivey explains it, aside from the general potential chaos of having both parents in office or campaigning at the same time, he also thought, “if we take different positions on issues, how do we handle that?”

“It definitely complicates things,” Jolene Ivey agreed, recalling the time she learned from someone else that her husband came to the Maryland State House to testify against the death penalty, during a period when she was still for the death penalty. (She later voted to repeal it in 2013.) Ivey ultimately ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2014, as Doug Gansler’s running mate, and returned to public office on the county council in 2018.

By now, the couple said, their differences have in some sense helped maintain boundaries, almost like a firewall against the idea of a single-minded family entity. “I think at this point people understand we’re separate,” Glenn Ivey said.

Prince George’s County Council member Edward Burroughs III (D) said that an anti-establishment streak within the family cut against the idea of a true dynasty. “On its face, I’m not a fan of dynasties. Make no mistake about it,” Burroughs said. “But I think this is a unique situation — you know, when you have people who have in their own lanes demonstrated that they are going to fight for the people.”

He pointed to Jolene Ivey’s vocal opposition — in the minority — against a property tax hike during the pandemic, which the council ultimately tabled. And he pointed to Glenn Ivey’s decision to represent him pro bono during a messy school-board controversy, unfazed by potential political blowback. “He was willing to jump in front of some of those bullets for us,” Burroughs said.

In his first campaign, Julian Ivey beat an incumbent councilman in Cheverly — while still in school at the University of Maryland, age 21. Running was never part of Julian Ivey’s grand plan either. Growing up, in fact, his turn in the public spotlight was on Broadway, starring as Simba in The Lion King at age 12.

But like his mother, the itch to get involved started with public activism. Throughout college he led protests against the campus police at U-Md., spurred in part by what he’s described as his own experience being mistreated by police on his first day on campus. He wanted to continue that work in his own backyard, he said. “Everyone just expects me to have wanted to run for office since I was a kid, and it’s just the furthest thing from the truth,” he said.

Still, at home, he said, it really can feel like they’re working out of their own family-run legislative office sometimes.

He and Jolene Ivey have a running competition: Who can bring home more resources to Prince George’s County? She almost always wins, the delegate admits — but $2.75 million in flood mitigation funding he secured in the state budget helped put him over the edge in 2021. “It’s tough for me to say that I won,” Julian Ivey said, “because she helps me a lot. She helps me with strategy.”

Now with his father off to Congress, it may not be a fair fight. “The shoes are too big to fill — I learned that a long time ago,” Julian Ivey said, minutes before the congressman-elect came walking through the doors with his neighbor in the congressional delegation, Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.), the guy who would be swearing him in.

