Hogan pardons two men who wrongly served decades in prison for murder

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At age 20, Walter Lomax was convicted by Baltimore police and prosecutors of a murder he did not commit, and served 39 years in prison. At 18, John Huffington was convicted by Harford County police and prosecutors of a murder he did not commit and served 32 years in prison, 10 of those years on death row.

On Friday, both were pardoned by Gov. Larry Hogan (R), a largely symbolic act since both men were released years ago, but a move both men still welcomed. Both men have had productive careers since emerging from prison, with Lomax successfully pushing for a Maryland law that now compensates the wrongly convicted, and Huffington working to salvage buildings, provide job training and advocating for those returning to society as he did.

“My initial reaction was ‘It’s a little late,’’’ Lomax said in an interview. He first filed for the pardon in 2015. Meanwhile, Lomax founded Restorative Justice, a nonprofit that fights for social justice, and has been a champion for parole reform since his release. He was one of five wrongly convicted men who collectively spent 120 years in prison and were awarded $9 million in compensation in 2019 after a lengthy battle with the state.

Advertisement

After some thought, Lomax commended Hogan for taking the action.

“I guess it really was mixed reactions — initially it took so long, but then I thought however long it took the fact is that he’s doing it and that’s great,” he said. “It says that everyone that was involved in this process has come to the same conclusion, the judge, the state’s attorney and now finally the governor.”

“Obviously I am overwhelmed,” Huffington said in a Friday news conference, “extremely grateful, still trying to process everything, which I haven’t quite done yet. This has been a 42-year journey.” He noted that his pardon came through on Friday the 13th, “and it was Friday the 13th in 1981 that I was wrongfully convicted by a jury.”

He thanked Hogan, whom he has worked with on various task forces and boards over the last eight years, since his release in 2013. “I think it’s a testament to Gov. Hogan’s leadership, he does what he believes to be the right thing in every instance,” Huffington said.

Advertisement

Hogan did not issue a statement with the pardons, which state for both men that “The interests of the state of Maryland and the Grantee will best be served by the granting of a pardon.”

Lomax was convicted of the 1967 murder of Robert Brewer, a grocery store night manager in Baltimore. In 2006, a judge ruled that his defense was ineffective and released him from prison. Eight years later, Baltimore City prosecutor Marilyn Mosby, armed with new evidence of faulty witnesses and official misconduct, signed a writ of innocence that vacated his charges.

Lomax initially sought the pardon because it was the only way an exoneree could be compensated by the state. Hogan never budged on Lomax’s request or that of others, arguing that there was not a clear enough process in state law for how much to award exonerees.

Advertisement

After pressure from lawmakers and advocates, the state awarded Lomax $3 million in 2019. Lomax continued to push lawmakers to pass legislation to create a process for compensation. The “Walter Lomax Act” passed in 2021, setting the amount that exonerees would be paid for each year behind bars. The act also allows an administrative law judge to grant other benefits, including a state identification card, housing accommodations for up to five years, health and dental care, educational training and reimbursement for court fees.

Also in 2021, Lomax successfully pushed the Maryland General Assembly to remove the governor from the parole process for those serving life sentences. Now he is working to make sure those who are released are given the tools they need to reenter society.

“I was trying to retire but since the legislation became effective, my workload has increased,” he said.

Huffington said he was hoping to benefit from the Walter Lomax Act and receive some compensation now that he has been pardoned. He thanked Lomax for the work he has done assisting those returning from prison.

Huffington was convicted of the 1981 slayings of Diane Becker and Joseph Hudson in Abingdon and given two death sentences. A second suspect in the slayings testified against Huffington, was convicted of first-degree murder, and served 27 years.

Advertisement

Huffington’s path to freedom opened up when Washington Post reporter Spencer S. Hsu uncovered an FBI report in 2011 that found the FBI agent who analyzed hair evidence in Huffington’s case may not have used reliable science, or even tested the hair at all. The report had been written in 1999, but Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph I. Cassilly chose not to provide it to Huffington’s lawyers. More than 120 lawyers at the Ropes and Gray law firm worked on Huffington’s case for 40 years.

Huffington, who had been active in prison creating programs for inmates and earned a bachelor’s degree in management science, was released in 2013 and a new trial was ordered. Cassilly, still the Harford prosecutor, offered Huffington a plea deal in 2017, which Huffington reluctantly accepted, and he was sentenced to time served. “That was easily the hardest decision of my life,” Huffington said in a 2021 interview.

In October 2021, the Maryland Court of Appeals disbarred Cassilly for “various instances of intentionally dishonest misconduct,” including failing to disclose the exculpatory report to Huffington in 1999. It was only the fifth time a prosecutor had been disbarred in the U.S. for misconduct, according to the Innocence Project. Cassilly maintained he did nothing wrong.

Advertisement

“Prosecutorial misconduct is one of the leading causes of wrongful convictions, and there’s rarely repercussions,” Huffington said. “The amount of power we give one sole person, that’s kind of the cause of the mass incarceration problem in the United States.”

Huffington said, “I’ve waited 42 years for this day … I have my name back. I am John Huffington again. I am not [inmate number] 160354.”

In 2022, John Huffington wrote a book for which reporter Tom Jackman provided a book jacket blurb.

GiftOutline Gift Article