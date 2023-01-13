What are Virginia’s gun laws? A guide to licenses, permits, restrictions.

onceal and carry

Virginia does not generally prohibit the open carrying of firearms in public. However, carrying certain kinds of loaded firearms in public places in certain cities is not allowed. Permits are generally required to carry a concealed handgun, with some exceptions like for people in their own homes or their own place of business.

Virginia requires that applicants show competence with a handgun in person through a hunting or firearm safety training course.

A permit may be revoked if the holder is convicted of being under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs while carrying a concealed handgun in public, and they will be ineligible to apply for a new permit for five years.

Like purchasing a gun, there are restrictions for who is eligible for a concealed-carry permit, which is valid for five years. The criteria, however, is more restrictive than for a purchase, disqualifying anyone who has been convicted of drunken driving or of public drunkenness; convicted of stalking; or is subject to a restraining order. Other disqualifying criteria can be found here.