What are Virginia’s gun laws? A guide to licenses, permits, restrictions.

The response comes after recent shootings in the state, like in Newport News, where a 6-year-old boy allegedly shot his teacher, as well as two others in the fall: one at the University of Virginia, in which three football players were killed, and another at a Chesapeake Walmart, where a shooter killed six co-workers before killing himself.
Access and restrictions to buying and selling guns differ from state to state, especially in the Washington region, where Virginia has looser restrictions on legally buying and carrying guns than neighboring D.C. and Maryland.
But what exactly are Virginia’s gun laws? Here’s what to know about legal access to firearms in the commonwealth.
Who can buy a gun in Virginia?
No state permit is required to purchase, own or possess a rifle, shotgun or handgun in Virginia. With an exception for machine guns, Virginia also does not require owners to register firearms.
A person must be at least 18 years old to purchase a rifle or shotgun and 21 to purchase a handgun from a licensed firearms dealer. But generally, any adult who meets the basic criteria and passes a background check is eligible to purchase a gun in the commonwealth.
People who are not eligible to purchase or own a gun include anyone:
- Convicted of a felony.
- Under the age of 29 and found guilty as a juvenile (14 years of age or older) of a delinquent act that would be a felony if committed by an adult.
- On the Virginia Voluntary Do Not Sell Firearms List, which people can voluntarily apply to be added to. The Virginia State Police cannot remove someone from the list until 21 days after an application to be removed was filed.
- Subject of a substantial risk order, which is issued by a court when a commonwealth attorney or law enforcement petitions to temporarily prohibit firearm access for individuals who are identified as high risk of harm.
- Acquitted by reason of insanity.
- Not a citizen of and not lawfully present in the United States.
An eligibility list with full restrictions can be found here.
Background checks and waiting periods
Virginia residents interested in buying a gun must present a government-issued photo ID and undergo a background check to be approved by the state police.
The state police maintain a firearms transaction computer system that allows dealers to enter a purchaser’s information and receive either an instantaneous approval or delay determination to further review of eligibility.
There is a $2 background check fee for Virginia residents and a $5 fee for nonresidents.
There is no waiting period between the time of purchase and the actual physical transfer of a firearm in Virginia.
Conceal and carry
Virginia does not generally prohibit the open carrying of firearms in public. However, carrying certain kinds of loaded firearms in public places in certain cities is not allowed. Permits are generally required to carry a concealed handgun, with some exceptions like for people in their own homes or their own place of business.
Virginia requires that applicants show competence with a handgun in person through a hunting or firearm safety training course.
A permit may be revoked if the holder is convicted of being under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs while carrying a concealed handgun in public, and they will be ineligible to apply for a new permit for five years.
As with purchasing a gun, there are restrictions for who is eligible for a concealed-carry permit, which is valid for five years. The criteria, however, are more restrictive than for a purchase, disqualifying anyone who has been convicted of drunken driving or of public drunkenness; convicted of stalking; or is subject to a restraining order. Other disqualifying criteria can be found here.
Virginia also has a universal reciprocity law that recognizes permits issued by other states.
Where are firearms not allowed?
Virginia prohibits the possession of firearms, even by concealed handgun permit holders, in the following:
- In any courthouse.
- In any airport terminal.
- In a place of worship without good and sufficient reason.
- On private property when prohibited by the owner of the property, or where posted as prohibited.
- In day-care centers, preschools and schools, with some exceptions.
- Within 40 feet of a polling place during the times the polls are open and ballots are being counted, or within one hour of opening or after closing.
- Within 40 feet of any meeting place for the local electoral board while the electoral board meets to ascertain the results of an election, or used for a recount.
- In the Virginia Capitol building; Capitol Square and the surrounding area; any building owned or leased by the commonwealth; or any office where employees of the commonwealth are regularly present.
Are certain firearms prohibited in Virginia?
Virginia has no restrictions on large-capacity ammunition magazines but does prohibit carrying certain loaded high-powered firearms in public areas of certain cities.
The law also requires the registration of “machine guns,” defined as “any weapon which shoots or is designed to shoot automatically more than one shot, without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger.” A machine gun must be registered with the state police within 24 hours of its acquisition.
An application to register a machine gun must be notarized and show the model and serial number of the gun as well as the name, address and occupation of the person in possession, and from whom and the purpose for which the gun was acquired.