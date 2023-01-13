A warm Friday was near average in a warm January

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A good way of judging the location of the depths of winter is by cold temperatures, and by that standard Washington plunged into winter's deepest abyss on Saturday. That implies, of course, that by its calendar proximity, Friday too might have had some note in the way of cold.

Our Friday did have some winter in it, but in truth, at least by evening, Friday was not very cold.

So far this year, the month’s first 12 days have been warm days. And on Friday, the month’s 13th day, our high temperature came close to matching the average high reading of those first balmy days. The average high for Jan. 1 through Jan. 12 was 57 . Friday’s high was 55.

By 7 p.m. as the day’s warmth ebbed, our low temperature fell to 43. It seemed it might go lower. So it was not clear how Friday would compare with the average low of the first 12 days, which was 40.

But what recommends Saturday as the start of deepest winter in Washington is the average high temperature. For six days in mid January, our average high temperature slides to its lowest level of the year, 44 degrees.

On Friday’s date, Jan. 13, the average high here is 45. Saturday is the first of the mid-month days on which the average high touches bottom at 44 degrees. On Jan. 20, the average high temperature again becomes 45.

From then on, of course, the thermal trend is up and up, though snow may fall, winds howl and fate decrees that we must endure blizzards.

