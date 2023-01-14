D.C. leaders discuss keeping teens out of crime, and victimhood

Listen Gift Article Share

In a packed theater at the Anacostia Arts Center on Saturday, D.C. officials, including Police Chief Robert J. Contee III and city attorney general Brian Schwalb discussed their heartbreak over the youth violence enveloping both teen victims and offenders in the city, and hopes that it can be reversed. One panelist noted the low number of youths in the audience, and added, “If Beyoncé was coming, there would be droves of people here.”

Ardinay Blocker, 20, had heard enough. From the audience, he took the microphone and told the panel that the promises he’s heard to improve neighborhoods never materialize. “They said we got $40 million in funding for certain things, all different types of things we never see,” Blocker said. “Yeah, we got a [basketball] court coming. That was two years ago. Where’s the court at? Now if it was Beyoncé, we’re gonna buy a ticket, because she’s gonna show up.”

The crowd erupted, acknowledging the ongoing frustrations of living in a city still reeling from the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake this month, the wounding of two children getting off a Metrobus, and the repeated carjackings and robberies being committed by teenagers. The slaying of Blake, by a man police said claimed he had seen the youth breaking into vehicles, was front and center through much of the discussion, titled “Love and Order: Can They Co-Exist in Addressing Youth Violence?”

Lindsey Appiah, the new deputy mayor for public safety, said the discussion needed to shift from prosecution of crime to prevention. There were 105 juveniles shot in the city last year, 18 fatally, Appiah said. The first homicide victim of 2023 was 17 years old. “Where we are is not the good place,” Appiah said. “If justice is after the fact that we prosecute someone, then we’ve failed our children. … It’s my responsibility, and ours, to figure out how do we touch the child before we’re talking about them at 3 o’clock in the morning in the street? If we don’t start talking real quick about how we keep our kids alive, we’ll be here in six months talking about the 20 homicides.”

Appiah, who worked for nine years at the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services, said there are multiple effective programs to engage teens and parents before violence erupts. “We know what to do, we need to work together to do it,” Appiah said.

Community activist Ronald Moten, co-founder of Peaceaholics, said youths in D.C. “are doing a lot of great things, they just don’t get the platforms.” A young poet and a young rapper bookended the panel discussion with impressive performances. “When we start following narratives, and not listening to the people in the community, we start setting people up for failure,” Moten said.

Schwalb said the news media have fed a narrative that D.C. teens are out of control, leading the court system to overreact. The attorney general’s office in the District oversees juvenile prosecutions, and he said juveniles comprise only 7.5 percent of arrests in the city. He said programs such as restorative justice, diversion and deferred prosecution are effective for those arrested, and “I want to work myself out of a job.” Contee said the number of juveniles arrested in D.C. had dropped from 2,200 in 2019 to 1,400 last year.

In driving to the discussion, Contee said, he passed a long line at the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum. He wants to see local parents providing more exposure to the positive aspects of the city. The chief said he had launched a police cadet program in Ward 8 which now has 112 students, including high school seniors who after graduating are immediately placed in jobs or college classes with health care.

“All of these things that should be a guarantee for a young people,” Contee said, “I’m trying to make sure they have those guarantees.”

