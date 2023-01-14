Baltimore frees man tried four times for same killing after charges dropped

Listen Gift Article Share

Keith Davis Jr., a 31-year-old man who was jailed for seven years as he underwent four trials for the same 2015 homicide case, was freed Friday when Baltimore prosecutors dropped all charges against him.

Ivan J. Bates (D), Baltimore's newly elected top prosecutor, said in a statement that the decision was made after a thorough review of the prosecution against Davis. Bates said his predecessor — Marilyn Mosby, whom he did not name — had made missteps and pursued "conviction at all costs."

Bates also said he recognized the pain of the relatives of the homicide victim. “Still, as State’s Attorney, I have a duty to ensure justice for all, not just the victim but also the accused,” he said in a statement announcing the dismissal of charges.

Bates, who began his term this month, is a former defense lawyer who made a campaign pledge to reconsider the charges against Davis.

On June 7, 2015, Baltimore police arrested Davis on suspicion of armed robbery, after a taxi driver informed authorities that someone had tried to rob him at gunpoint that day. During efforts to apprehend Davis, officers fired dozens of shots, three of which hit Davis, including in his face, court documents show.

Davis — who was acquitted of the armed robbery charges and has said he was the victim of mistaken identity — said in ensuing trials that he ran away because seeing police running toward him had scared him, The Washington Post previously reported. The taxi driver also testified in October 2015 that Davis did not resemble the person who had tried to rob him.

But Davis was found guilty of illegal gun possession, a charge that he denied, and sentenced to five years in jail. Davis said he had no weapon, and expressed suspicion police had planted the gun after he had been shot. The Baltimore Police Department could not be immediately reached Friday evening.

Davis’s legal challenges grew after the robbery trial.

Hours before Davis was arrested for the alleged robbery, Kevin Jones, a security guard at the Pimlico racetrack in Baltimore, was fatally shot.

Prosecutors alleged that the weapon found on Davis, whom authorities charged with first-degree murder, was tied to the Jones shooting. Davis’s initial murder trial in 2016 resulted in a hung jury — 11 of 12 jurors voted to acquit him. Three more trials resulted in a mistrial and two overturned guilty verdicts.

Mosby, the former Baltimore State’s Attorney who sought to prosecute Davis, told the Associated Press that the case against Davis “has always been about the pursuit of justice for Kevin Jones and his family.” She could not be reached for comment early Saturday. Jones’s family told the AP their loved one was not “getting no justice whatsoever.”

Upon release, Davis was shown hugging his wife, Kelly, and his supporters. The Maryland Office of the Public Defender, which has represented Davis, welcomed Bates’s decision in a statement, saying Davis had won after “four trials for a crime he did not commit.” The office did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Friday.

