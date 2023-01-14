Listen Gift Article Share

Chelsea Van Thof was at work when she received a text telling her that it had happened again. Another person had jumped from D.C.'s William Howard Taft Bridge. She sat in her chair unable to move. She felt numb. Then came the sadness and the anger.

"It felt like Peter all over again," she recalled.

On April 13 last year, Van Thof’s longtime partner, Peter Tripp, died by suicide by jumping from the Taft Bridge.

After his death, Van Thof began pleading with city officials to install a suicide barrier on the bridge, which carries Connecticut Avenue over Rock Creek and is located just blocks from the apartment she shared with Tripp and their Dalmatian, Hugo. I told you about her effort in an earlier column.

When Van Thof first decided to call for the barrier, she didn’t know if anyone would join her. Then, after she spoke out publicly, she started hearing from other people who had personal reasons for wanting to see a barrier installed on that and other bridges in the city. One was a mother who lost her daughter to a suicide on the Taft Bridge. Another was a young man who had driven to a different D.C. bridge with the intent of jumping.

Weeks ago, they and others met to discuss how to convince city officials to install the barrier and move as quickly as possible to get it done.

Then, on Tuesday, another person jumped from the bridge.

“I felt the way I felt when I got home from Peter jumping,” Van Thof said. “I felt infuriated. I felt infuriated that again the lack of a barrier on that bridge killed somebody. And angry that for all of the fighting we’ve done so far, we didn’t do enough to save him.”

Van Thof has not walked or driven over the bridge since Tripp’s death. She also avoids looking in that direction when she takes Ubers on a road that offers views of it. But on Tuesday, on her ride home from work, she allowed herself to look. She saw police cars near the bridge. On the night of Tripp’s death, she had also seen police cars there. She had been out searching for him after receiving a concerning text and was standing on the Duke Ellington Bridge, looking through its suicide barrier, when she saw the flashing lights below the Taft Bridge.

The realization that one bridge could have a barrier and a neighboring one have nothing is what pushed her to fight for Taft to get one.

“It should have been up so he didn’t have to die,” she said of the recent suicide. “It should have been up so Peter didn’t have to die.”

Nets and barriers on bridges prevent suicides. They cut through the impulsiveness of that action. Studies and research have long shown us that. An explanation of the suicide deterrent structure being built at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge notes some of the evidence: “The 1978 Seiden study at the Golden Gate Bridge showed that 90 percent of those stopped from jumping did not later die by suicide or other violent means.”

Efforts to add suicide nets and fences to bridges in cities across the country, including San Francisco, have shown how slow the process can move. It can take decades of fighting and planning and constructing. The Taft Bridge was supposed to get a barrier after the Ellington Bridge received one in 1986, but the effort was stalled. This time around, Van Thof and other advocates have been encouraged by statements several D.C. officials have made in support of barriers, but the recent suicide has also offered a stark reminder: The longer the wait, the more lives that stand to be lost.

As a general practice, the media usually doesn’t cover suicides unless they occur in public ways or involve public figures. The reason is rooted in good intentions — the desire to avoid encouraging others to take that action. But just because the public doesn’t hear about suicides that occurs at area bridges doesn’t mean they aren’t happening.

City data show that at least 26 suicides have occurred at area bridges between 2010 and 2022. Of those, at least 11 took place at Taft bridge.

The numbers don’t include the most recent suicide at the bridge, but in a written statement, DDOT Director Everett Lott said the death “underscores the urgency in our work to add safety protective barriers to the Taft Bridge as part of our commitment to develop and maintain a safe and reliable multimodal transportation system.”

His statement did not provide a timeline for when a barrier could be expected. But he said DDOT “has concluded a multi-agency project assessment to include the DC Department of Behavioral Health and we are scoping the design process and allocating funding to support this project.”

The data show that in 2016 three people died by suicide at the Taft Bridge. One of them was Susan Orttung’s daughter, Nicole Orttung. She was a 21-year-old student at Columbia University who was interested in journalism. Her mother describes her as “loving,” “joyful,” “adventurous” and “brave.”

“She was the kind of person who just has a positive attitude about everything,” she said.

At the time, mental health was not talked about as openly as it is now. But when her mom picked her up from Reagan National Airport during one of her trips home, she could tell something was wrong. “The light had gone out of her eyes,” she said. At first, she thought her daughter was stressed. But soon, she said, she and husband realized her struggles were more serious and got her help.

On Nov. 21, Nicole Orttung went to work at an internship, came home and shared a nice dinner with her family. She asked if they could drink the Martinelli that had been bought for Thanksgiving early, and they did. The next morning, her parents discovered she wasn’t in her room and found a note that let them know of her plans.

Her father would later find her body below the Taft Bridge and her mother would later discover photos in her daughter’s phone that showed she had scouted the location the day before her death.

“I would give anything, anything to have her still with us,” Susan Orttung said. She said she reached out to Van Thof after reading about her effort because she believes that the bridge poses a temptation to people in a suicidal frame of mind and a barrier would help eliminate that.

“There is always time you’re up against,” she said. “She was getting treatment. You think, ‘In a few more weeks, she will find her way through this,’ but then all of a sudden, you’re out of time.”

Dan Ford, who has also joined the group that is calling for barriers, said he nearly ended his life in 2021 by jumping off the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. The 26-year-old said he went there with that intent but, while standing there, he thought about how his death would hurt his family and friends and considered the pain he might endure if he didn’t die in the fall. In that moment, he called the suicide prevention hotline.

The more complicated the process becomes for someone to end their life, the less likely they are to do it, he said. He expressed hope that every bridge where someone has considered jumping will eventually get a barrier. City data shows that at least one suicide has taken place at Key Bridge.

“I think this is really about trying to protect people in dire situations,” Ford said. “We’re just trying to make a difference.”

Van Thof said she hopes that once the Taft barrier is installed, officials will begin adding them to other area bridges. She also hopes that it won’t take too long for that work to start.

On Tuesday, after seeing those police cars near the bridge, she asked on Twitter: “How many more people in crisis have to jump before the Taft and all life-threatening bridges in DC get proven, life saving barriers?”

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You can also reach at a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

