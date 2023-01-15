After 50 MLK Day celebrations, this 92-year-old has more work to do

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lawrence P. Robinson — call him "Robbie," everybody does — knew that these days, many people treated Martin Luther King Jr. Day as just a holiday from work. They didn't understand what King meant to someone like him. Maybe they never could.

But at 92 years old, Robbie wasn't done trying to teach them.

So on Sunday afternoon, he packed up his camera. He buttoned up his gray suit. He helped his wife of 68 years, Evangeline, into the car. And then he started driving to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration he had helped organize for 50 years in a row.

The first time, in 1973, there was no federal holiday honoring the famed civil rights leader who was assassinated five years earlier. That designation was still a decade away. But Robbie, as a leader in a storied social club for Black men, the Departmental Progressive Club, had heard that a local activist was hatching a plan to ensure that Alexandria, Va., properly paid its respects to King. Alice Morgan envisioned a gathering at a church, with music and speeches, where people of all ages and backgrounds could come to reflect and learn. Robbie, a talented photographer, would be tasked with capturing it all.

“We just had to make sure that people didn’t forget who King was and what he did,” Robbie said.

And so began one of Alexandria’s most prized traditions, captured every year by Robbie, first on 35mm film and then on his digital Nikon. His photos are archived at the Alexandria Black History Museum and in three-ring binders at his Gainesville, Va., home. The binders sit on shelves lined with even more binders, all filled with artifacts from his nine decades. He showed them to a reporter Saturday, trying to explain what no single photo or certificate or news clipping could.

Because, you see, he didn’t have any stories about having to sit in the back of a bus. When he was in elementary school, there was only one school bus in Centreville, Va., and it was only for White students. They threw apple cores and paper bags at Robbie’s head as he and his siblings walked three miles to their segregated schoolhouse.

“We didn’t care, because we didn’t know we should care,” Robbie said. “We were taught that we were second-class citizens.”

He graduated as valedictorian at 16 years old — and ended up bagging groceries at an Army commissary for $2.39 an hour. He turned that into a 50-year career in the Defense Logistics Agency.

Another binder: Photos of when Robbie was the only Black member of a local hot-rod club, the Igniters. A “fly in buttermilk,” he said, pointing himself out in one picture. He’d spent hours tinkering with the engines of racecars and perfecting his driving technique so he could rack up trophy after trophy in the East Coast division of the National Hot Rod Association. And still, he once arrived at a racetrack only to be told, “You can’t come in here.”

He and Evangeline watched the ways things were different for their children, Sharon and Warren. And the ways they weren’t. Instead of dodging trash thrown by White students, Warren played side by side with them. He was a wide receiver on the 1971 T.C. Williams High School football team, later captured in the movie “Remember the Titans.” Most of the 2000 film, he thought, was accurate.

“Fast forward,” Robbie said again and again, because a lot can happen in 92 years. Their family was getting ready for a 1993 reunion at the home of their ancestor, James “Gentleman Jim” Robinson, a free man and owner of land on which one of the Civil War’s biggest battles unfolded.

The house, then a historic site on the National Park Service’s Manassas National Battlefield, was vandalized just before the reunion. The graffiti was cleaned up. Then, vandals set the house on fire.

Robbie wanted these stories to be known. But they also, he said, “bring about thoughts that I don’t want to happen and I don’t want to have.”

Like what it felt like on March 20, 1956, when he and Evangeline had to take their youngest daughter, 11-month old Debbie, to the hospital. They knew something was wrong with her. They wouldn’t learn until later that it was pneumonia. But when they arrived at the emergency room, Robbie said, a nurse turned them away, saying that because they were Black, they had to go to another hospital miles away.

Debbie died on the way there.

“Close your eyes and imagine,” Robbie said. “Our child died not because of her illness, but because she was Black.”

All of this, he said, was why he kept a photo of King on his office door. And a poster of King in his basement. And a figurine of King in his living room. All reminding him: “Don’t get mad,” Robbie said. “Get busy.”

He volunteered at the Elks Lodge, the Red Cross, the YMCA, the Boys & Girls Club, the United Way and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

“I just fix his meals between his meetings,” Evangeline said.

His hair turned white. A Black president came and went. He had grandkids, then great-grandkids, then great-great-grandkids. He survived a global pandemic and watched an uprising over race on his eight televisions. He helped organize the MLK Day celebration during the pandemic, even when it was only on Zoom.

“What 92-year-old do you know who can do this?” Robbie asked. He kicked up his heels and tapped them with his hands. “And,” he added, “I’m computer literate.”

Beside his computer, scanner and meticulously labeled USB drives is a poster featuring a photo of himself and phrases of all the things he wants to remember in 2023. Because for all that he wants young people to learn, he is still learning, too.

“Open your arms to change but don’t let go of your values,” the poster said.

“If you miss a gear and lose the race, go back to the starting line, and race again.”

“Yes I can!”

He was thinking of those messages Sunday, as he pulled into the parking lot of the George Washington Masonic National Memorial. For the first time in its 50-year history, the citywide King celebration was not at a church. The planning committee was not as big as it used to be. But for this significant anniversary, committee chair Rosa Byrd said, they wanted to do something really special. It took 11 months of organizing to put everything together.

With his camera in hand, Robbie watched as dozens of people streamed into the auditorium, filling it completely. The crowd was diverse in race and age. Many, maybe most, had only ever known a country in which there were buses for everyone. They could bring their children to any hospital.

Still, they had made time to be here with him.

He looked at the crowd as people nodded along to a performance of “A Change Is Gonna Come.”

Maybe they would never really understand all that he had been through. But maybe next month, when Robbie logged on to the Zoom meeting to start planning next year’s celebration, he would see some of their faces.

