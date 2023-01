One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Sunday in Southeast D.C., D.C. police said.

Officer Makhetha Watson, a police spokesperson, said police were notified of shots fired in the 3200 block of 15th Place Southeast by ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, at 12:49 a.m. They arrived at the scene to find two men shot. Both men were transported to the hospital, where one died.