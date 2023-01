A man was killed and two people were injured in a vehicle collision Sunday morning in Montgomery County, police said.

The man, whose name was not released by authorities, was driving west on Muncaster Mill Road in Rockville at about 7:23 a.m. when his black Honda Civic crossed the centerline, Montgomery County police said. The Civic collided with a silver Ford Escape driving east on the same road, near Sycamore Lane.