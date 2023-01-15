Transgender woman killed in D.C. ‘just wanted a chance at life’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Jasmine Mack introduced herself, she told people to call her “Star.” She was boisterous and a little wild, a talented singer who knew how to tailor old clothes into outfits that suited her statuesque frame. She was 6-foot-5, and she wanted to be known. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “But not like this,” said Pamela Witherspoon, her sister.

On Saturday, Mack, 36, died of an apparent stab wound to the leg in the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street NE. Activists say they believe she was the first transgender person in the country to be violently killed this year.

Hundreds of trans people have died violent deaths over the past decade, according to the Human Rights Campaign, which tracks the fatalities, and Black trans women like Mack are especially at risk. At least 35 trans and gender-nonconforming people were killed by violent means last year, and in 2021, the deadliest year on record, at least 50 died by gunshot or stab wounds. A Washington Post analysis of fatal violence against trans people found that more than 75 percent of the victims nationwide from 2015 to 2020 were Black transgender women.

Charmaine Eccles, a trans woman who served as a mentor to Mack, said violence is an ever-present threat for trans people in D.C.

“Every day when I leave my house and walk around, my reality is that I don’t know if I will make it home because I’m trans,” Eccles said. “Because of someone’s ignorance, they might just go off on me and decide to pull a trigger or stab me up just because of who I am. That is a reality that we have to suck up and walk around with every day of our lives.”

Mack endured a relentless amount of abuse and bullying, Witherspoon said.

“People treated her so bad because of who she was,” Witherspoon said. “She’d been stabbed before. She’d been shot because of her sexuality. She was abused. People rejected her. She just wanted to be herself. She was a sweet person. She was not mean. She just wanted a chance at life.”

Witherspoon said Mack had known since childhood that she identified as a woman. Witherspoon is nearly 20 years older, and she took care of her younger sibling when Mack was young. Some family members remained in denial when Mack first came out as trans, Witherspoon said, but they accepted her.

Still, Mack struggled in adulthood. She wrestled with addiction to crack cocaine and other drugs, Witherspoon said, and she couldn’t maintain stable housing. The discrimination she faced as a trans woman probably contributed to that, both Witherspoon and Eccles said. Landlords declined to rent to her when they discovered she was trans, and strangers made frequent comments about her appearance.

“We’re always getting harassed,” Eccles said. “And she was always ready to fight. She was loud and extraordinary in her own way, but I’d tell her, ‘Sometimes you don’t have to respond to every negative comment. Carry yourself like someone with characters and values and standards.’ And she worked on that. She did want better for herself, but there are so many challenges we face.”

Mack loved to sing gospel songs, Witherspoon said, and she excelled at acting. Though her family was not close-knit, she often pushed them to come together.

“When she came around, everything just got live,” Witherspoon said. “The energy, she had so much energy. She was so jolly.”

Witherspoon said local nonprofits helped Mack find intermittent housing, but the apartments tended to be in rough neighborhoods where drugs were prevalent, and Mack could not resist the temptation for long.

“I used to see her in the streets,” Witherspoon said. “I’d feel so bad. I’d say, ‘Go home.’ I’d say, ‘Why you out here?’ I begged them to get her help. I just wanted her to be happy. I wanted her to be safe. What they should have done is put her in a drug-treatment program, then get her the apartment.”

Longtime D.C. transgender activist Earline Budd said she met Mack when she was a teenager at the nonprofit Transgender Health Empowerment center.

“Star was a joyful, energetic individual, always willing to listen,” Budd said. “She laughed and made you laugh.”

Budd said she worries the city will continue what she calls a pattern of giving transgender killings short shrift.

“It has put us in panic mode really because one of the issues we have had is, the city has not done well in terms of solving trans murders,” Budd said. “The city seems to pick and choose who they want to highlight and which murders they really want to concentrate on solving. That will be one of the things I will be challenging the city on.”

Budd said she doesn’t have enough information to say whether a hate crime was committed, but she would like Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and Police Chief Robert J. Contee III to “say they’re going to put all efforts, as much as they can, into ensuring they will do a thorough follow-up” to ensure Mack’s killer is brought to justice.

In an interview, Contee said the department would do “everything that we can” to learn the circumstances of Mack’s death and asked anyone with information to come forward.

“We’re going to work very hard on that case to make sure that we bring the perpetrator to justice,” he said.

Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning Affairs called Mack “a beloved community member.” He said his office has convened an emergency Violence Prevention and Response Team that “consists of government representatives and community partners to discuss the known details of the case.”

Witherspoon said she hopes her sister’s death reminds others to treat trans people with care.

“Give them a chance,” Witherspoon said. “They’re human, too. The only thing they want to be is accepted, that’s all.”

Budd, Witherspoon and others will hold a candlelight vigil at the crime scene Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Clarence Williams contributed to this report.

