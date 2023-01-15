After much warmth, winter seemed to show up this weekend

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Most of us regard January as winter from start to finish, and Saturday and Sunday, close to the very middle of the month, seemed two of its most wintry days. Each of them seemed to demonstrate a distinctive way of exemplifying the season. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Saturday seemed to embody winter in its brooding grayness, perhaps vivid in its contrast with the suggestions of springtime that came before.

Sunday exemplified another facet of the season, its capability of producing crystalline blue skies in which every far-off airplane, every circling seabird seemed to glitter.

Neither day was overly warm: Saturday’s temperature reached only 40. Sunday attained a high of 47, but Sunday morning registered three below freezing, at 29 degrees.

It happened that Sunday’s 29 was the lowest reading here all month. Saturday morning was cold, too, with a 31-degree low.

Each day, as it modeled wintertime in Washington, showed that neither January nor the cold-weather season required snow to represent the season. At least no snow was reported at the Washington area’s official weather monitoring stations.

Saturday’s anecdotal reports from here and there were another story.

GiftOutline Gift Article