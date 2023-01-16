The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Fairfax police search for car stolen with 5-year-old girl in back seat

The child was found uninjured in D.C. on Sunday, almost an hour after a car she had been in was stolen from a Fairfax County parking lot

January 16, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. EST
Fairfax County police were searching Monday for a gray Honda Accord stolen Sunday evening from a Lincolnia parking lot with a 5-year-old girl in the back seat, police said.

The girl was found uninjured about 50 minutes later in Northwest Washington and was reunited with her family.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that the child’s stepfather left her in the car and the car running in a parking lot in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike around 6:30 p.m. while he went inside a restaurant to pick up food. When he came back outside, police said, the car and girl were gone.

As officers searched the area, D.C. police were called to 13th Street and E Street NW around 7:18 p.m., after two people had found the girl alone.

Police are looking for the gray 2012 Honda with Maryland plates 94667CJ. It has a black hood and damage to the front and back end. Anyone with information is asked to call 703-246-7800 or the anonymous Crime Solvers tip line at 866-411-8477.

