Fairfax police search for car stolen with 5-year-old girl in back seat

The girl was found uninjured about 50 minutes later in Northwest Washington and was reunited with her family.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that the child’s stepfather left her in the car and the car running in a parking lot in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike around 6:30 p.m. while he went inside a restaurant to pick up food. When he came back outside, police said, the car and girl were gone.