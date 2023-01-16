Fairfax police search for car stolen with 5-year-old girl in back seat

Fairfax County police were searching Monday for a gray Honda Accord stolen Sunday evening from a Lincolnia parking lot with a 5-year-old girl in the back seat, police said.
As officers searched the area, D.C. police were called to 13th Street and E Street NW around 7:18 p.m., after two people had found the girl alone.
Police are looking for the gray 2012 Honda with Maryland plates 94667CJ. It has a black hood and damage to the front and back end. Anyone with information is asked to call 703-246-7800 or the anonymous Crime Solvers tip line at 866-411-8477.