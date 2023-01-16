King family honors justice organizations, D.C. hosts annual parade

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s family will honor him Monday in the nation’s capital, visiting the slain civil rights leader’s memorial and spending time with organizers who encouraged voters to cast ballots for the midterm elections to help secure wins for Democrats. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “We could think of no better way to observe the King holiday than to start the year off with groups that we really believe are certainly every day continuing in a very real sense the work of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King,” Arndrea Waters King said in an interview with her husband, Martin Luther King III, King’s eldest son. “[Coretta Scott King’s] vision was every year for us to kind of renew ourselves and renew our commitment, and have a day on, a day of service, a day of reflection, a day of looking to see where we are in relation to the dream.”

The King family won’t be attending marches on Monday, but they plan to march throughout the year, including in August for the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington. The family will be returning to D.C. — and encouraging others to join them — to mark that day and push for federal voting rights legislation that protects and expands the right to the ballot box.

“People will come together again in Washington with a renewed vigor to really, once and for all, realize the dream of Martin Luther King Jr.,” Arndrea Waters King said, adding that the event will be more of an activation than a commemoration.

On Monday, D.C. organizers, activists and community members will join the city’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Peace Walk and Parade. People will start gathering at 9 a.m. at the R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and begin the parade at 11 a.m. Others will come together at 10 a.m. for a peace rally and assembly at Shepherd Park before a parade at 10:45 a.m.

The activities will mean road closures: Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue from Good Hope Road to Malcolm X Avenue SE; Good Hope Road from Anacostia Drive to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE; and Anacostia Drive from the U.S. Park Police Anacostia Facility to the Anacostia Recreation Center will be closed to traffic from 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The King family will be attending the National Action Network’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast, where Martin Luther King III will speak alongside a lineup that includes President Biden. Arndrea Waters King and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the former House speaker, are among this year’s honorees, according to a news release.

The Kings also will lay a wreath at the King memorial and meet with organizers they are supporting through the Drum Major Coalition, which invests millions of dollars in 40 groups that promote freedom, justice and equality

The Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network, wrote in a statement welcoming Biden to the breakfast, saying the president “has shown a relentless commitment to not only upholding but expanding civil rights in the United States.” The nation, he said, has “a pivotal year ahead, with the future of democracy at stake.”

Biden delivered a sermon Sunday at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, the church where King once preached. He was invited to speak at the church by Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.), the church’s head pastor.

Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King said that although it can be disheartening to say that their teenage daughter Yolanda has fewer rights than when she was born — criticizing laws that restrict voting and abortion — they remain “tough-minded optimists.”

“It really is about ensuring that democracy is lifted up and enhanced, and it’s about access for everyone, as opposed to limiting those who can vote,” Martin Luther King III said. “As Dad used to say, ‘A voteless people is a powerless people,’ and one of the most important steps that we can take is that short step to the ballot box.”

