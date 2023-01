Prince George’s County police are investigating the death of a Carroll County man found fatally shot in his SUV Friday night after he delivered groceries in Temple Hills, police said Monday.

Sykesville resident Stephen Lee Green, 34, was found about 11:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Afton Street, police said. Green had just delivered a grocery order to a home on Afton Street before he was fatally shot, police said.