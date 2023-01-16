Zoo asks for dragon love on dragon appreciation day

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It may be necessary to accept that dragon appreciation day actually exists, before fully appreciating the timeliness of Washington’s dragon connection. But it does, and we have a dragon connection. “Today is appreciate a dragon day,” the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute noted Monday in a tweet. “so let’s show some love to our Komodo dragon friends!”

At last look, the zoo possessed two Komodo dragons, which are not necessarily as fearsome as the creatures of fantasy, myth and legend. But they are known for looming large in the world of lizards.

In fact, the Komodo dragon, which is native to Indonesia, including the island of Komodo, is said to be the largest species of lizard among currently existing creatures.

According to the zoo, the largest of these monitor lizards (as they are also known) grew to more than 10 feet in length, and weighed more than 360 pounds.

About two years ago, a far smaller, young Komodo dragon named Onyx moved into the zoo’s reptile house, to join an old Komodo named Murph. Last summer, the old guy gained some attention when the zoo reported that he had contracted arthritis in an elbow and both knees.

It was unclear whether the account of the dragon’s disability may have increased sympathy for dinosaurs, as creatures that may also have experienced the setbacks of age.

As for dragon appreciation day, online information said an author created it in 2004, to be celebrated on Jan. 16 . It is reportedly marked by activities at museums and libraries to pay tribute to dragons in literature and on film.

Meanwhile, #AppreciateaDragonDay proved a popular hashtag on Twitter Monday, with many artists’ conceptions appearing.

