Monday was as cold as Sunday, but also warmer

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It could be said that Monday in Washington was just as cold as Sunday, but also warmer. At its coldest, Monday matched Sunday degree for degree. On Sunday morning, the temperature fell below the freezing point, plummeting to 29 degrees. That was the coldest temperature recorded here this month. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight On Monday, the lowest reading in the morning, which is usually the coldest time of day, was again 29 degrees, three below freezing and nobody’s steam bath.

That seemed to support the claim that our Monday was just as cold as our Sunday.

But it is not necessarily fair or just to judge an entire day by the temperature recorded at one fleeting moment.

Just as did Sunday, Monday gained warmth as the hours rolled on. On Sunday, the mercury began an ascent from the frosty morning’s low of 29. In exactly seven hours, according to National Weather Service figures, it reached 47, seemingly leaving a wintry morning behind to head toward an early spring.

Advertisement

On Monday, the mercury again began its ascent at the same 29 degrees, but this time, it possessed the atmospheric energies to continue onward and upward until the temperature reached 56 degrees.

So, in that way, Sunday and Monday could be called equals in terms of their iciness, while Monday became the clear warmth winner.

Monday’s 56 clearly distinguished it from our run-of-the-mill mid-January day. It was a dozen degrees above the average temperature for Jan. 16, which is 44.

At this time of year, those 12 degrees make a difference. Added to January norms, they take us to the middle of March, to the week before we impatiently proclaim the arrival of spring.

A 56-degree reading such as Monday’s becomes average here on the Ides of March, and, as it happens, on the day before and the day after.

Advertisement

In addition to its thermal ascent from winter into spring, Monday possessed added allure for Washington. In its hourly report on conditions aloft, the National Weather Service described most of our daylight hours as characterized by a few clouds up there.

But of course, “a few clouds,” can be read another way. It can be taken as lots of blue skies and bright (for January) sunshine.

That combination enhanced the springlike, oddly other-monthly appeal of Monday. It was a day with its feet in winter, but one that refused to be held back by its origins and reached toward a season that remains in our future.

GiftOutline Gift Article