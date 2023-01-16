Athletes in wheelchairs parry and lunge in fencing competition in Va.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sitting in his specialized wheelchair and armed with a three-foot-long fencing sword, Noah Hanssen, 22, of Ellicott City, Md., lunged at his opponent. With a few quick strokes, the two athletes skillfully lobbed their swords back and forth, carefully twisting and stretching while dodging the other's attacks.

In less than five minutes, the round was over — and after several similar bouts, Hanssen finished the day of intense fencing competition in 16th place in the saber category, named for the type of sword that was once used by the cavalry.

“It wasn’t where I wanted to be, but I feel progress,” he said.

Hanssen was among the 130 athletes — and more than 200 spectators — who came this weekend to a convention center in Leesburg, Va., from the United States and 25 other countries, including France, Canada, Italy and Argentina, for the International Wheelchair Fencing World Cup.

The four-day wheelchair fencing competition drew the most skilled athletes in the sport, who competed for points toward qualification for the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris.

Having the event in Leesburg marked the first time in two decades that the competition had been held in the United States, making it even more special for American athletes, their family, coaches and supporters. Organizers with USA Fencing, which hosted the Leesburg event, said they hope having the event here raises awareness of — and participation in — wheelchair fencing, which is called parafencing in the United States. The last World Cup parafencing event in the United States was hosted by Atlanta in 2003.

“For the past 20 years, athletes have had to hop on a plane and go to competitions in Brazil or Hungary, and now we had the home-field advantage,” said Bryan Wendell, a spokesman for USA Fencing. “We wanted to have the ability to have local fans come and cheer them on, and we want to grow the sport of parafencing.”

Fencing has a long history, mainly in Europe, and many athletes call it a sport of royalty that evolved from medieval warfare. Wheelchair fencing started in the 1950s and was seen as a way to encourage veterans who’d returned from war with lost limbs or other mobility issues to play sports. It was first played in the Paralympics in Rome in 1960 and has gradually gained more popularity.

Originally, parafencing athletes used heavy wheelchairs and couldn’t move much. Someone had to crouch behind the fencer’s wheelchair and hang on to the wheels so it wouldn’t tip. Through the years, the players’ wheelchairs have become lightweight and highly specialized, so they’re easier for travel and to maneuver.

In parafencing, athletes are divided into different categories, depending on their mobility. Some have cerebral palsy or have had strokes. Others have severe spinal injuries or partial paralysis from accidents. Many have amputated limbs, including some who are war veterans.

To compete, each athlete’s wheelchair is fastened to a fixed metal plate on the floor and placed sword-length apart. Athletes, who sit strapped into their chairs, wear several layers of protective gear. They fight with their strongest arm and hold on to their chair with the other hand, as they lunge, lean and duck their opponent’s sword.

Like in other types of fencing, parafencing athletes compete in three styles and must touch their opponent in the torso, upper body or limbs — depending on the type of sword they’re using. Foil is a lighter weapon named from a court or ceremonial sword. Saber refers to the kind used by cavalry, and épée is a nod to weapons once used in duels. Points are awarded when the sword’s electronically wired tip makes contact with a special metallic jacket each athlete wears.

Known as “Mama T” in the parafencing community, retired U.S. Army 1st Class Sgt. Patricia A. Dykes, 59, of Fort Collins, Colo., has had a brain injury, 24 concussions and two strokes. On her right side, the one she uses to hold her fencing sword, she’s had several surgeries to repair injuries — some from her military service and others from wheelchair fencing or other accidents — to her wrist, hand, elbow and shoulder.

“It’s a martial art that requires body, mind and spirit,” she said. “We’re just locked in with wheels.”

Athletes, coaches and trainers said wheelchair fencing requires critical thinking in making split-second decisions, strategy to outsmart an opponent, physical strength and agility — particularly in the upper body — and hand-eye coordination. Many wheelchair fencing athletes compare it to playing a physical game of chess.

“Fencing is a bit like a puzzle with many parts,” said Ellen Geddes, a 34-year-old parafencer from Aiken, S.C., where she runs a boarding facility for horses. Geddes got into parafencing in 2012 after a spinal cord injury from a car crash a year prior.

“Fencing is easy for anyone to start,” she said, “but it’s hard to do it at an upper level like any sport.”

Athletes who get to the World Cup level of wheelchair fencing have spent tens of thousands of dollars in equipment, travel, lodging and registration fees. They have also gone through months of intense workouts and practicing bouts. Many parafencers also try to get sponsors to help defer the costs.

For many parafencing athletes, they started the sport after seeing someone else engaged in it — often when they were in rehabilitation centers or physical therapy at a facility.

Elke Lale Van Achterberg, a wheelchair fencer representing Turkey, competed at the International Wheelchair Fencing World Cup in Leesburg, Va., on Jan. 14. (Video: Dana Hedgpeth)

“It requires you to be mentally focused, strong and flexible all at the same time, and it’s an elegant sport,” said Elke Lale Van Achterberg, 22, who competed for Turkey at the Leesburg event and has been a parafencer for roughly a decade. “We’re pro athletes, not disabled people doing a sport.”

Van Achterberg, who runs a modeling agency, got into the sport after her left leg was amputated following an injury when she was 11 that left her nerve system severely damaged. She later suffered an injury from a herniated disc surgery on her back that went awry. Before her injuries, she said, she enjoyed gymnastics and she wanted to find a sport she could enjoy as much.

“Parafencing is that for me,” she said, adding with a laugh: “Who doesn’t want to fight with a sword?”

Hanssen, who’s a full-time student at the University of Maryland in College Park, first saw parafencing at a medical clinic. He has been paralyzed from the waist down since a car crash when he was 7, and he said the sport attracted him because as a child he enjoyed playing with toy swords with his siblings and cousins.

Eventually, he joined a fencing club near his home and then another team at college, in which he’s the only parafencing athlete. He’s been working with a coach for six years and has won two high-level medals at international team competitions.

“Parafencing is a niche sport and community,” Hanssen said, “but it feels like people are starting to pay attention to it and that’s nice.”

