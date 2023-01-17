Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities in D.C. included discussions about curbing youth violence — which Mayor Muriel E. Bowser has called “an emergency.” One of the best talks I heard featured young Black people from Southeast Washington. This is a demographic frequently stereotyped as lazy and violent, so it was great to see them get a rare opportunity to set the record straight.

“I think the biggest challenge we face is not being heard,” said Keyon Williams, who attends Anacostia High School in Southeast. “I have encountered adults who ask us what is wrong or what do you need, and they say ‘I hear you.’ But they don’t do anything. It’s a fake presence. It’s fake love. ‘I’m here for you,’ but not really.”

Fake love, feeling betrayed, misled, “mis-educated,” lack of empathy and compassion from adults — those were cited as unacknowledged contributors to violence. And yet, the youths have been able to withstand all of it while diagnosing the problem and searching for solutions.

Ar’Dinay Blocker, 20, serves as a “credible messenger” in the city’s effort to reach at risk youths and get them out of harm’s way. One of the causes of violence she cited was the post-traumatic stress disorder that affects the kids who grow up in dysfunctional, often fatherless households. She quoted rapper Meek Mill to make her point.

“Mama taught you how to fight right before she taught you how to write right. And daddy locked in a cell and not here to kiss you nite nite,’” she said. “Does that not tell you that PTSD exists in our youths?”

In 2022, 16 juveniles were shot and killed in D.C. and 82 were shot and wounded. Of the 1,400 youths arrested, 200 were picked up for violent crimes — homicide, carjacking and armed robbery.

The youth panel was one of several conversations about violence organized by the political activist group Don’t Mute DC, held Saturday at the Anacostia Arts Center in Southeast. Ronald Moten, co-founder of Don’t Mute DC, noted that the youth panelists were among those who had received help in overcoming obstacles to staying in school, as well as staying alive. And while they were still having difficulties navigating a rapidly changing and increasingly expensive city, they were speaking as much for their less fortunate classmates as for themselves.

Jamal Holz, who moderated the panel, was a good example. He was raised by a single mother, never knew his father, had no role models and for a time was homeless. Then someone helped him get into the Marion Barry Youth Leadership Institute, which led to enrollment in the Friendship Collegiate Academy Public Charter School and on to the University of Rochester, where he was elected student body president.

Now, at age 24, he is the youngest executive at Link Strategic Partners, a consulting firm in D.C.

“The young people are not asking for a handout,” he said. “They want an investment. In their quest for success, don’t just tell them where to go, show them how to get there.”

The young people also felt that the quality of education in D.C. public schools was also culpable — with frazzled teachers, disconnected school administrators, curriculum that they considered irrelevant, blatant racial disparities and broken promises to improve their facilities, demoralizing students and contributing to the high dropout rate.

“One problem we face is not having the space just to be a kid,” said Jordan Williams, who attends Richard Wright Public Charter School. “I don’t think [adults] understand the issues. The little stresses that combine every day that take a mental toll. Like getting to school, a lot of people want money,” he said. “Then worrying about getting home, then doing your homework. Sometimes you have responsibilities that keep you from just sitting down and resting.”

What they wanted were school reforms tailored toward them for a change. More than 30,000 — nearly a third of the school system’s 94,000 students — live in Wards 7 and 8, the poorest in the city.

“I feel like it’s an old argument but the books that we have should be more expansive and we shouldn’t be limited to a classroom to learn,” Keyon Williams said. “My experience with other classmates is that we don’t all learn the same. Putting some on a pedestal and comparing them to others just makes the others feel bad about themselves.”

Eris Busey, an eighth-grader at Two Rivers Public Charter School said, “We need a financial literacy program. Implement financial literacy for a lot of the youth.”

If ever there was a need for a financial literacy curriculum, it would be in the schools that serves these youths.

D.C. public schools have a $2.2 billion budget — but only two public high schools teach stand-alone personal finance courses. Apparently, the youth are not the only ones who need to know how to manage money.

Holtz, the moderator, cautioned about an overreliance on government. “We should never automatically assume that government is the solution,” he said. “Governments can build infrastructure but not a successful family. Building families and communities requires a coalition effort.”

But the students were aware that government could do a whole lot more. At a subsequent panel discussion featuring he city’s top public safety officials, Police Chief Robert J. Contee III gave an example of what is possible. The city’s police department had been allocated an operating budget of $516.8 million, which included a $3.4 million expansion of the Police Cadet program.

“Our Police Cadet program includes people who are seniors in high school, and they can get employed while in high school,” he explained. “Upon graduation, they are instantly enrolled in college, instantly enrolled in a health care program and instantly have a full-time job waiting for them. So, all of these things that ought to be a guarantee for our young people, I’m trying to do to make sure they have those guarantees.”

That’s happening in the police department. It ought to be happening throughout the D.C. Public School system which, ironically is ramping up efforts to track down truants as if they were outlaws.

“You say you are disappointed in us?” Blocker said to adults at the youth panel. “No, we are disappointed in you.”

