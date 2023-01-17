Driver charged in fatal crash in Northwest Washington

Listen Gift Article Share

A man from Philadelphia has been charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving following a collision in downtown Washington on Sunday that involved two vehicles and left a man dead, according to police and court documents. The crash occurred about 6:10 p.m. at 15th Street and Massachusetts Avenue NW. Police said in court documents the driver of a Jeep Cherokee went through a red light and collided with an Uber whose driver was making a turn on a green light.

Police said the man who died, Carlos Enrique Christian, 24, of Northwest Washington, was a passenger in the Uber.

Authorities said the driver of the Jeep, Reginald Johnson, 30, was arrested after police said he failed a sobriety test administered after an officer smelled alcohol on his breath and reported he showed signs of impairment, according to a police arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court.

Johnson, who also was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm, was released from custody Monday pending a court hearing scheduled for Feb. 6.

Johnson’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

D.C. police said in a statement they had filed more serious felony charges against Johnson. A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office said the case remains under investigation.

Attempts to reach Christian’s family were not successful on Tuesday.

According to the court affidavit, Johnson was driving the Jeep east on Massachusetts Avenue and went through a red light as the Uber driver in a Toyota Corolla was turning left off a westbound lane of Massachusetts Avenue onto 15th Street. Police said the Uber driver had a green light.

The impact of the collision sent the Jeep into the side of a building, police said. Five other people were injured, authorities said, including the Uber driver and a female passenger. Police said the others who were hurt were in the Jeep.

Alice Crites contributed to this report.

