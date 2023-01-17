Man charged in fatal stabbing after standoff, fire in Southeast D.C.

Listen Gift Article Share

A man sought in a fatal stabbing was arrested Monday after a standoff with officers in Southeast Washington that ended in a fire at an apartment the man occupied, according to D.C. police. Sherman Holley, 45, was charged with second-degree murder while armed in the killing of James Brooks Jr., 53, the day before, police said in a statement.

Police said Brooks, who had no fixed address, was stabbed shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday behind an apartment building in the 200 block of 37th Place SE in the Fort Dupont neighborhood. Police said he died on the way to a hospital. Police said Brooks and Holley had been involved in a dispute.

About 2:30 p.m. Monday, police said, detectives returned to the area of where the stabbing occurred and attempted to speak with a person of interest, whom they identified as Holley. He was inside a second-floor apartment, also in the 200 block of 37th Place SE. Police said Holley is acquainted with someone in that apartment.

Advertisement

Authorities said Holley declined to come out. A standoff ensued, during which police said a fire was set inside the apartment. Police said they put a ladder to a second-floor window as smoke billowed out.

A fire department spokesman said the fire grew more intense, and after about an hour, Holley climbed down the ladder and was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Authorities said they did not believe his condition was life-threatening.

Firefighters then extinguished the fire, which a spokesman said displaced five people and six cats. The fire department spokesman said at least one of the cats died.

As of Tuesday, Holley had not made an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court and it could not be determined whether he has an attorney in the case.

GiftOutline Gift Article