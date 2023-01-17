Some Black firms balk at new Prince George’s Council majority stance

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Before taking the oath of office, the incoming liberal majority on the Prince George’s County Council made their stance known: Labor, they wrote to Prince George County’s top leaders, would have a seat at the table when the county built new schools funded through a hybrid method. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The position riled people who have been working for years to address overcrowding and inadequate school structures by building new campuses, funded through a hybrid of public and private money. It also has sparked fears among business owners and county leaders who say requiring union involvement will disadvantage Black businesses already struggling to secure major contracts with the county.

At issue is what’s known as a project labor agreement, a negotiation that sets the terms for employment on a construction project. The legal tool, which has roots in collective bargaining during an era when union labor was more robust, emerged in public contracting during the 1930s. Proponents say the agreements ensure continuity in complex projects and prevent labor conflicts, while critics say they increase costs and prolong project completion. President Barack Obama in 2009 issued an order requiring their use in large-scale federal projects, a stance President Biden affirmed in an executive order issued last February.

As of now, there are no active project labor agreements in Prince George’s for schools, although the county has used the tool for the construction of other buildings. District 8 council member Edward Burroughs III (D) said that while he thinks Prince George’s does not hire enough minority-run businesses for public projects, he sees the agreements as a vehicle for boosting equity.

“We can require these contractors to recruit, hire and train people who live here and support the minority business community,” he said of the terms that can be negotiated in a project labor agreement. “The notion that we cannot achieve both policy aims when we’re discussing a billion-dollar deal is false.”

Shane Warren, chief executive of Upper Marlboro-based company Warren Builds and the lead signatory on a letter to local leaders about his concerns about project labor agreements, expressed disappointment that the new council majority didn’t reach out to Black business owners like him to talk about the position before declaring its stance.

“Black businesses don’t have and haven’t historically had relationships with local unions that have been around for years and years. … A lot of Black folks aren’t part of the union,” Warren said. “There are only a handful of general contractors in this predominantly Black county. … It’s very frustrating and disheartening.”

Warren and more than two dozen business leaders, owners and firms in December sent a letter to County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks; Monica Goldson, chief executive of Prince George’s County Public Schools; and Edward J. Kasemeyer, chair of Maryland’s Interagency Commission on School Construction. It said that adding a project labor agreement requirement to school construction will shut out Black firms from being able to compete for contracts, hampering national and local movements for equity and inclusion for Black economic advancement.

Balancing the needs of minority business owners and residents is complex, said Andre M. Perry, a senior fellow at Brookings Metro whose recent scholarship has analyzed Black-majority cities and institutions in America.

“We always make it a choice between protecting the company and protecting the people,” Perry said. “At some point, we need to see it as part of the community we need to protect. We’ve got to find solutions. When we make it into who should be protected — the company or the worker — the community loses. The goal should be how to improve a community, not how to protect one interest or another.”

Incoming council members in November wrote to Alsobrooks, Goldson and Kasemeyer stating that they would not approve the next phase of construction for “Blueprint Schools” without project labor agreements.

Blueprint Schools, most of which are intended to be completed this year, are also known as public-private partnership (P3) schools. Prince George’s is the first jurisdiction in the nation to use a mix of public and private funds to build public schools. Minority businesses account for 30 percent of the total contract value under the Blueprint Schools plan. About 20 percent of those firms are based in the county.

The state’s Interagency Commission on School Construction doesn’t track the use of project labor agreements in school construction projects and doesn’t have a position on the matter, said Hannah Sturm, communications coordinator for the agency.

Prince George’s County Public Schools didn’t respond to requests for comment. The county executive’s office declined to comment.

Ultimately, it is the predominantly Black and Brown students of Prince George’s County Public Schools who will be most affected by the changes, said at-large council member Mel Franklin, who cautioned that more consideration should be given to process.

“These proposals being rushed without consulting [the] minority business community … is causing a lot of uncertainty and concerns about future business opportunity in our county,” Franklin said. “When decisions are made without consulting and educating, the outcome is usually bad public policy.”

In Maryland, barely 6 percent of construction businesses are owned by non-White people, according to data from the Center for Construction Research and Training. Under Alsobrooks, Prince George’s County spent $140 million with certified minority business enterprises in 2022, more than double compared with fiscal year 2018, according to the county’s Office of Central Services.

A large swath of the new council majority was endorsed by labor unions or progressive organizations that support unions for worker protections. New council member and vice chair Wala Blegay (D-District 6), for instance, was a staff attorney for the District of Columbia Nurses Association, which is affiliated with National Nurses United/AFL-CIO and the Metro Washington Labor Council.

Maryland hovered just below the national average for unionized wage and salary workers in 2021, at 11 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. About 13 percent of construction industry workers across the country were members of unions in 2021, according to the agency.

Opponents of project labor agreements say that low union membership is another data point about why project labor agreements aren’t necessary, especially with the existence of fair wage laws. However, supporters of the agreements say that the benefit to workers goes beyond hourly rates.

“It is not good enough for Prince George’s County residents to be paid a decent wage but not receive health care or sick leave or a pension when they retire,” Burroughs said.

Prince George’s County has already seen project labor agreements affect the construction of projects such as the ongoing Maryland Purple Line construction.

Workers on Maryland’s Purple Line were able to resume labor on the project after the original contractor quit over delay-related cost disputes with the state, and after more than 50 construction workers protested last May that the new contractor had slacked on paying agreed-upon wages and benefits. A project labor agreement was established in August to rectify the issues around wages and worker supply.

The use of project labor agreements in and around Prince George’s County is evidence that they do not hurt minority business participation, said Julio Palomo, business manager of the Baltimore/Washington Laborers’ District Council for the Laborers’ International Union of North America.

Palomo pointed to the MGM National Harbor Casino as a successful project completed under such agreements. Minority- and women-owned businesses received $368 million of contracts, and 47 percent of workers were Prince Georgians. He also noted that the county’s law includes language describing the agreements as “a reliable means for ensuring that construction projects will be adequately staffed.”

“By their nature, PLAs can be used to combat discrimination,” Palomo said. “PLAs set pay, benefit and job site safety standards that apply equally to all workers, regardless of their backgrounds. They are frequently tailored to local community needs, including requiring the hiring of local residents, minority workers and women- and minority-owned contractors.”

Council members and concerned minority business owners met on Jan. 10 in Largo to discuss their differences and to discuss how the governing body will move forward in making decisions while keeping minority businesses in mind.

Warren said the meeting didn’t lead to any resolutions but that council leaders did earnestly address questions.

“They did acknowledge and apologize for not having us at the table before they took that position,” he said. “They acknowledged they would make an effort to connect with the Black business community.”

