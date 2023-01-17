Man dies in apparent stabbing in Southeast Washington

Police said the body was found a few minutes before midnight in the 1500 block of 19th Street SE, near D.C. Route 295 and Pennsylvania Avenue SE.

A 59-year-old man who was found dead Monday night in the Fairlawn neighborhood of Southeast Washington had suffered puncture wounds, and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to D.C. police.

Authorities identified the victim as Raymond Johnson of Southeast Washington. No other details were made public, and police said they did not know of a motive.

There have been 10 homicides recorded in the District this year, up from five at this time in 2022, according to police statistics. There were 203 homicides in the city last year, down roughly 10 percent from 2021.