Woman critically wounded in triple shooting in Southeast, D.C. police say

A woman was critically wounded and two other people were also wounded in a triple shooting Tuesday night in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said.
The two other victims were both conscious and breathing, Hickman said. One was a man and the other a male teenager, he said.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene, which is about a block or two from the border between the District and Prince George’s County. The street includes both houses and stores.
It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.