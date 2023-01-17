Woman critically wounded in triple shooting in Southeast, D.C. police say

Listen Gift Article Share

A woman was critically wounded and two other people were also wounded in a triple shooting Tuesday night in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said. The woman was unconscious and was not breathing after the gunfire, which broke out about 9 p.m. in the 5000 block of Benning Road SE, according to Officer Sean Hickman, a D.C. police spokesman.

The two other victims were both conscious and breathing, Hickman said. One was a man and the other a male teenager, he said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, which is about a block or two from the border between the District and Prince George’s County. The street includes both houses and stores.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

GiftOutline Gift Article