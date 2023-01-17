The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Woman critically wounded in triple shooting in Southeast, D.C. police say

Gunfire breaks out in 5000 block of Benning Road SE, according to authorities.

By
January 17, 2023 at 10:41 p.m. EST
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background. (iStock)

A woman was critically wounded and two other people were also wounded in a triple shooting Tuesday night in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said.

The woman was unconscious and was not breathing after the gunfire, which broke out about 9 p.m. in the 5000 block of Benning Road SE, according to Officer Sean Hickman, a D.C. police spokesman.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The two other victims were both conscious and breathing, Hickman said. One was a man and the other a male teenager, he said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, which is about a block or two from the border between the District and Prince George’s County. The street includes both houses and stores.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

Loading...