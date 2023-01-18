The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Maryland man pleads guilty to 2020 fatal shooting of 17-year-old

Prosecutors said Brandon Nguyen shot 17-year-old Brian Ward and dumped his body in the woods.

By
January 18, 2023 at 5:05 p.m. EST
Brian Ward, 17. (Family Photo)

A Maryland man pleaded guilty Wednesday in D.C. Superior Court to voluntary manslaughter in the 2020 fatal shooting of a 17-year-old.

Brandon Nguyen, 24, of Laurel, Md. pleaded guilty to the Sept. 29, 2020, slaying of 17-year old Brian Ward in Northwest Washington. Prosecutors said Nguyen shot Ward in the 300 block of Allison Street Northwest after a dispute during a marijuana deal, then drove Ward’s body and dumped it in a wooded area in Laurel.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Nguyen then used bleach to clean the van, prosecutors said.

For nearly a year, the youth was deemed missing. Then in December 2021, prosecutors said Nguyen took authorities to the wooded area to where he dumped the teen’s body to allow authorities to recover the skeletal remains. Nguyen was charged nearly a year later. He is scheduled to be sentenced in April by Judge Rainey R. Brandt.

Loading...