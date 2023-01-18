Maryland man pleads guilty to 2020 fatal shooting of 17-year-old

A Maryland man pleaded guilty Wednesday in D.C. Superior Court to voluntary manslaughter in the 2020 fatal shooting of a 17-year-old.
Nguyen then used bleach to clean the van, prosecutors said.
For nearly a year, the youth was deemed missing. Then in December 2021, prosecutors said Nguyen took authorities to the wooded area to where he dumped the teen’s body to allow authorities to recover the skeletal remains. Nguyen was charged nearly a year later. He is scheduled to be sentenced in April by Judge Rainey R. Brandt.