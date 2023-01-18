Maryland man pleads guilty to 2020 fatal shooting of 17-year-old

Brandon Nguyen, 24, of Laurel, Md. pleaded guilty to the Sept. 29, 2020, slaying of 17-year old Brian Ward in Northwest Washington. Prosecutors said Nguyen shot Ward in the 300 block of Allison Street Northwest after a dispute during a marijuana deal, then drove Ward’s body and dumped it in a wooded area in Laurel.

For nearly a year, the youth was deemed missing. Then in December 2021, prosecutors said Nguyen took authorities to the wooded area to where he dumped the teen’s body to allow authorities to recover the skeletal remains. Nguyen was charged nearly a year later. He is scheduled to be sentenced in April by Judge Rainey R. Brandt.